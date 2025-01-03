Jennifer Lopez relaxes at a popular ski resort and poses in a bikini and boots

Jennifer Lopez spent the end of the year in Aspen, a popular ski resort in Colorado (USA). The star posed for a stunning new pinup shoot, which she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

UNN reports with reference to Daily Mail.

After her divorce from Ben Affleck, 55-year-old Jennifer Lopez posted pictures of herself in the snow with friends, as well as a photo of herself in a black bikini, hat and winter boots.

In the photos , J. Lo emphasized her look with gold jewelry.

The lone siren seemed to be showing estranged husband Ben Affleck what he was missing five months after she filed for divorce after a two-year marriage. - writes Daily Mail

Lopez was in the snowy town with her mother Guadalupe, sister Linda, manager Benn Medina, and various music producers and stylists.

“We'll be back in Aspen,” J.Lo wrote in her Instagram caption.

