Alert in Kyiv and several regions: ballistic threat reported

An alert has been declared in the capital and a number of eastern and central regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reports a threat of enemy use of ballistic missiles, UNN reports .

Threat of ballistic missile use from the north-eastern direction! - the post reads.

Recall

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region due to the detection of UAVs moving from Chernihiv region. The air defense forces are actively working on targets, and the population is urged to take shelter.

