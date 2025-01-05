Alert in Kyiv and several regions: ballistic threat reported
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and several eastern and central regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast. Air defense systems are actively targeting targets, and people are being asked to take shelter.
An alert has been declared in the capital and a number of eastern and central regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reports a threat of enemy use of ballistic missiles, UNN reports .
Threat of ballistic missile use from the north-eastern direction!
Recall
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region due to the detection of UAVs moving from Chernihiv region. The air defense forces are actively working on targets, and the population is urged to take shelter.
