Russia announces attack on rocket engine plant: what is known

On the night of January 4, drones attacked a rocket engine factory in Russia, based in the Smolensk region. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports .

Details

As noted , the target of the UAV attack could have been Avangard JSC.

Avangard is part of one of Russia's largest missile building holdings, NPO Mashinostroenie, which in 2013 became part of Tactical Missile Arms Corporation.

The company serially produces transport and launch containers and solid fuel rocket engine housings, armor and radiation protection elements for armored vehicles, and radio-transparent shelters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 16 drones. Ten UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Bryansk region, three over the territory of Smolensk region, and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.

St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport has imposed restrictions on arrivals and departures