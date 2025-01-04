Russia announces attack on rocket engine plant: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75033 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155393 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131591 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138927 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111612 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167925 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135812 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135128 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65644 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104084 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176119 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184578 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135128 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135812 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135966 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153035 views
Russia announces attack on rocket engine plant: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33797 views

In the Smolensk region of Russia, drones attacked the Avangard plant, which produces engines for missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of 16 drones over various regions.

On the night of January 4, drones attacked a rocket engine factory in Russia, based in the Smolensk region. This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports .  

Details 

As noted , the target of the UAV attack could have been Avangard JSC.

 Avangard is part of one of Russia's largest missile building holdings, NPO Mashinostroenie, which in 2013 became part of Tactical Missile Arms Corporation.

The company serially produces transport and launch containers and solid fuel rocket engine housings, armor and radiation protection elements for armored vehicles, and radio-transparent shelters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 16 drones. Ten UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Bryansk region, three over the territory of Smolensk region, and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.

St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport has imposed restrictions on arrivals and departures04.01.25, 08:15 • 28146 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

