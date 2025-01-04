St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport has imposed restrictions on arrivals and departures

For the second time in a day, the Russian airport in St. Petersburg, Pulkovo, has imposed restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights. This was reported by Russian media outlets citing Rosaviatsia and Russian Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "the restrictions were introduced at the airport in a ‘pool’ manner to ensure security".

Meanwhile, Telegram channels report that six planes that were on their way to land are in a waiting area near Lake Ladoga.

Among them are flights from Cherepovets, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Novosibirsk, and Perm.

According to preliminary data, the restrictions were imposed because of the threat of a UAV attack.

Recall

The airport in Saransk, Russia has canceled all departures and arrivals. The reason was a possible threat of a drone attack. The airports of Kaluga, Penza, and Saratov were also under "Carpet" mode.