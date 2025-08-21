$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 350 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3624 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 2194 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 10425 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 28713 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 38770 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 42435 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 67602 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 168718 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 71456 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
40%
745mm
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 63759 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 10317 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 46197 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 30242 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 27291 views
Publications
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3654 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 27462 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 83959 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 168750 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 136713 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 49137 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 44996 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 45065 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 73177 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 88815 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Oil
Hryvnia
Boeing 737 MAX

Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The American Chamber of Commerce warns: government interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition. Bill No. 13657 proposes to grant the government the right to set a maximum percentage for marketing payments.

Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce

Government intervention in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies can destroy competition and hinder market development. This was emphasized by the American Chamber of Commerce, which for the second time in a month has to explain the same thing, reports UNN.

Thus, Kuzminykh registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law №13657, which he presented as one that would prevent drug price increases. In it, the MP proposed to grant the government the right to set a maximum percentage of marketing payments between pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

However, almost a month ago, on July 30, Serhiy Kuzminykh personally heard the opposite position from the American Chamber of Commerce and other pharmaceutical market operators at a working group meeting on legislative regulation of the maximum marketing size for medicinal products, which took place... under the chairmanship of Serhiy Kuzminykh.

At that time, representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce directly warned: the percentage of marketing agreements is inconsistent with European practice and threatens the competitive environment. But, it seems, at that time MP Kuzminykh listened more for show than for understanding. Because a few weeks later, a draft law with the same ideas, against which the Chamber spoke, appeared in parliament.

As a result, everything had to be repeated once again – this time with an official letter, a copy of which is at the disposal of the UNN editorial office. It clearly states: transferring the right to determine the percentage of marketing agreements to the Cabinet of Ministers is dangerous, as it creates risks of monopolization and hinders the development of the pharmaceutical sector.

Recall

From March 1, 2025, the government banned pharmacies from entering into marketing agreements with manufacturers. This decision was supposed to lower drug prices, but in reality, the opposite happened – the cost of drugs increased. Pharmacies, in turn, lost resources for social programs and network development in villages and frontline territories. The regulation also resulted in the closure of mobile pharmacies that served Ukrainians in frontline territories and in hard-to-reach villages and towns where there are no stationary pharmacies.

The Ministry of Health later admitted: the marketing ban did not have the expected effect. But instead of correcting mistakes, Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to insist that marketing is to blame for expensive drugs, and invents new restrictions.

So, it remains to be hoped that at least on the second try, the people's deputy will understand: the path he is lobbying for does not lead to lower prices, but to even greater chaos in the market. And the draft laws he initiates are not for the people, but for someone else. Perhaps for the protection of the interests of big business.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Medicinal products
United States Chamber of Commerce
Verkhovna Rada