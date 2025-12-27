Ukrainians buy fewer live Christmas trees

According to Opendatabot, sales of New Year trees have significantly decreased this year. As of mid-December, forestry enterprises sold only 39.9 thousand fir trees, which is 11% less than in the same period last year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This year, the State Forest Agency prepared 991 thousand trees for sale – 8% less than last year. Over the past four years, the total number of fir trees in forestries has decreased from 12.4 million to 7.8 million units. Also, the area of land where conifers are specially grown for the holidays has decreased by 35%.

Leading regions

The largest number of trees for sale were grown in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Zhytomyr region remains the main supplier: 640 hectares of land are allocated for fir trees there. At the same time, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the areas for holiday trees have decreased almost sixfold in four years.

Along with legal sales, the number of illegal logging has also decreased. In early December, only 34 cases of violations were recorded, while last season there were more than three hundred. Most illegally cut trees were found in Kharkiv region.

