Ukrainians buy fewer live Christmas trees

Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 16135 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 26237 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 61552 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 40464 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 42966 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58313 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29202 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22852 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20212 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58313 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 54652 views
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits
Ukrainians buy fewer live Christmas trees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Sales of New Year's trees in Ukraine decreased by 11% this year, with forestry enterprises selling only 39.9 thousand fir trees. The number of illegal logging cases also significantly decreased.

Ukrainians buy fewer live Christmas trees

According to Opendatabot, sales of New Year trees have significantly decreased this year. As of mid-December, forestry enterprises sold only 39.9 thousand fir trees, which is 11% less than in the same period last year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This year, the State Forest Agency prepared 991 thousand trees for sale – 8% less than last year. Over the past four years, the total number of fir trees in forestries has decreased from 12.4 million to 7.8 million units. Also, the area of land where conifers are specially grown for the holidays has decreased by 35%.

Leading regions

The largest number of trees for sale were grown in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Zhytomyr region remains the main supplier: 640 hectares of land are allocated for fir trees there. At the same time, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the areas for holiday trees have decreased almost sixfold in four years.

Along with legal sales, the number of illegal logging has also decreased. In early December, only 34 cases of violations were recorded, while last season there were more than three hundred. Most illegally cut trees were found in Kharkiv region.

Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled09.12.25, 14:01 • 2640 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
New Year
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast