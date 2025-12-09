Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled

$42.070.01
Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 5058 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 25008 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 19554 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 25943 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 36899 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32283 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34264 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32138 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33993 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Popular news
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 20758 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 13061 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 7136 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 8364 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 5954 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 100 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 25018 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14706 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 52407 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 47825 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 7204 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 22176 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58718 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 64783 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 74890 views
Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled

Kyiv • UNN

 56 views

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" sold over 17,000 Christmas trees for UAH 3.5 million. The enterprise launched raids, identifying 34 cases of illegal felling and drawing up 28 administrative protocols for over UAH 14,000.

Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled

State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has sold over 17,000 Christmas trees for UAH 3.5 million since late November and has launched raids to detect illegal logging, with fines tripled before the New Year holidays. This was reported by the press service of the state enterprise on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of Christmas trees were sold in the branches of "Central Forest Office" - 6.9 thousand, "Northern Forest Office" - 3.7 thousand, and "Polissia Forest Office" - 3.4 thousand.

The average price of one sold Christmas tree is UAH 202 including VAT. In total, the state enterprise plans to sell about 140,000 coniferous trees, based on the experience of the previous Christmas and New Year season.

- the message says.

"Forests of Ukraine" reminded that the branches of the state enterprise organize retail trade at more than 300 trading points: in forestries, fairs, and markets of settlements. Information about sales locations and contact persons is posted on the website of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

In addition, a Christmas tree can be pre-ordered by calling the nearest forestry that sells them. After that, you can come, pay (payment can be made through a terminal at the forestry/sub-forestry, at a bank branch, or through online banking) and pick up the New Year's tree.

The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with05.12.25, 17:45 • 60140 views

Prices for New Year's coniferous trees have hardly changed compared to last year - on average from UAH 210 to UAH 250. Spruce/fir - from UAH 240-280. The cheapest Christmas trees are offered by foresters in the forested areas of the North and Polissia. For example, in Volyn, a 1.5-meter pine costs UAH 180, in Sumy and Chernihiv regions - UAH 170. Prices are slightly higher in resource-poor regions of the East and South and near large cities.

Forestries of some branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" offer New Year's trees in containers. Prices start from UAH 500 depending on the size.

How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice06.12.25, 14:23 • 81665 views

At the same time, to protect coniferous plantations during the Christmas and New Year period, the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have formed 295 mobile raid groups, which include almost 1000 people. The raid groups conducted 385 joint raids, during which they detected 34 cases of illegal logging of coniferous trees and drew up 28 administrative protocols totaling over UAH 14,000.

The amount of the fine depends on the location of the illegally cut New Year's tree and its diameter at the root collar up to 41 years old: up to 10 cm - UAH 893 (in nature reserves - UAH 7.6 thousand); 10.1-14 cm - UAH 1.5 thousand (UAH 13.3 thousand); 14.1-18 cm - over UAH 4 thousand (UAH 34.7 thousand).

In December and January, fines are three times higher! In case of significant damage (from UAH 30.2 thousand) from felling and selling illegally cut trees, criminal punishment is provided.

- the state enterprise warned.

Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05.12.25, 19:32 • 78872 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
New Year
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast