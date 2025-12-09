Fines for illegal felling of fir trees before the New Year holidays have tripled

State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has sold over 17,000 Christmas trees for UAH 3.5 million since late November and has launched raids to detect illegal logging, with fines tripled before the New Year holidays. This was reported by the press service of the state enterprise on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of Christmas trees were sold in the branches of "Central Forest Office" - 6.9 thousand, "Northern Forest Office" - 3.7 thousand, and "Polissia Forest Office" - 3.4 thousand.

The average price of one sold Christmas tree is UAH 202 including VAT. In total, the state enterprise plans to sell about 140,000 coniferous trees, based on the experience of the previous Christmas and New Year season. - the message says.

"Forests of Ukraine" reminded that the branches of the state enterprise organize retail trade at more than 300 trading points: in forestries, fairs, and markets of settlements. Information about sales locations and contact persons is posted on the website of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

In addition, a Christmas tree can be pre-ordered by calling the nearest forestry that sells them. After that, you can come, pay (payment can be made through a terminal at the forestry/sub-forestry, at a bank branch, or through online banking) and pick up the New Year's tree.

Prices for New Year's coniferous trees have hardly changed compared to last year - on average from UAH 210 to UAH 250. Spruce/fir - from UAH 240-280. The cheapest Christmas trees are offered by foresters in the forested areas of the North and Polissia. For example, in Volyn, a 1.5-meter pine costs UAH 180, in Sumy and Chernihiv regions - UAH 170. Prices are slightly higher in resource-poor regions of the East and South and near large cities.

Forestries of some branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" offer New Year's trees in containers. Prices start from UAH 500 depending on the size.

At the same time, to protect coniferous plantations during the Christmas and New Year period, the branches of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have formed 295 mobile raid groups, which include almost 1000 people. The raid groups conducted 385 joint raids, during which they detected 34 cases of illegal logging of coniferous trees and drew up 28 administrative protocols totaling over UAH 14,000.

The amount of the fine depends on the location of the illegally cut New Year's tree and its diameter at the root collar up to 41 years old: up to 10 cm - UAH 893 (in nature reserves - UAH 7.6 thousand); 10.1-14 cm - UAH 1.5 thousand (UAH 13.3 thousand); 14.1-18 cm - over UAH 4 thousand (UAH 34.7 thousand).

In December and January, fines are three times higher! In case of significant damage (from UAH 30.2 thousand) from felling and selling illegally cut trees, criminal punishment is provided. - the state enterprise warned.

