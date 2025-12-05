$42.180.02
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 4140 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 21020 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 20252 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 26065 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 38878 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 46577 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39861 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 69020 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35071 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, the lights on the 16-meter artificial main Christmas tree of the country were lit on Sofia Square in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that the theme of the New Year tree was inspired by the frescoes of St. Sophia Cathedral.

The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with

Today, on the eve of St. Nicholas Day, the lights on the country's main Christmas tree were lit on Sofia Square in the capital. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Klitschko said that the country's main Christmas tree, like last year, is artificial. It is 16 meters high.

Once again, even in wartime conditions, by tradition, it was installed and decorated in the heart of the capital. Because our children should have a holiday, they should have moments of joy. Adults also need positive emotions.

- noted the mayor.

According to Klitschko, the theme of the New Year tree is inspired by the frescoes of St. Sophia of Kyiv, which through the centuries preserve warmth, soft shades of time and silence, in which strength lives.

The Christmas tree, decorated with four and a half thousand toys, is illuminated with a warm garland. The New Year tree makes the square a symbolic place of strength, light and a quiet winter holiday.

- added Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv also thanked the defenders for the fact that "we have the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of the holiday and hope for miracles."

We honor the courage and feat of every soldier! And we do everything to help and support the warriors. I congratulate everyone on the upcoming St. Nicholas Day! Strength, optimism, and faith in miracles! They happen!

- Klitschko summarized.

Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards05.12.25, 16:41 • 4166 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
New Year
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv