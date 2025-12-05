The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with

Today, on the eve of St. Nicholas Day, the lights on the country's main Christmas tree were lit on Sofia Square in the capital. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Klitschko said that the country's main Christmas tree, like last year, is artificial. It is 16 meters high.

Once again, even in wartime conditions, by tradition, it was installed and decorated in the heart of the capital. Because our children should have a holiday, they should have moments of joy. Adults also need positive emotions. - noted the mayor.

According to Klitschko, the theme of the New Year tree is inspired by the frescoes of St. Sophia of Kyiv, which through the centuries preserve warmth, soft shades of time and silence, in which strength lives.

The Christmas tree, decorated with four and a half thousand toys, is illuminated with a warm garland. The New Year tree makes the square a symbolic place of strength, light and a quiet winter holiday. - added Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv also thanked the defenders for the fact that "we have the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of the holiday and hope for miracles."

We honor the courage and feat of every soldier! And we do everything to help and support the warriors. I congratulate everyone on the upcoming St. Nicholas Day! Strength, optimism, and faith in miracles! They happen! - Klitschko summarized.

