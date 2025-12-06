How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice

With the beginning of the pre-holiday season in Ukraine, sales of New Year's trees officially began. The patrol police advises buying only those trees that are grown specifically for winter holidays, UNN reports.

The patrol police emphasize that Christmas trees should be bought only at official Christmas tree markets.

If you plan to spend this St. Nicholas Day buying a live Christmas tree and decorating this New Year's tree, then we want to remind you: live New Year's trees should be bought only at official markets, for which trees are specially grown on Christmas tree farms. In spontaneous markets, coniferous trees are sold without documents and can be harmful. - the post says.

Also, the post contains a list of recommendations that must be taken into account when going for a Christmas tree to be sure that the market is official:

- all fir trees, pines and spruces must be chipped or packaged with labels;

- the market area must be fenced;

- the location must provide information about the business entity that pays for the sale and the operating mode;

- there must be a ruler for measuring the size of the New Year's tree and the published cost per linear meter.

In addition, all illegally cut Christmas trees can be checked on a special website: open.ukrforest.com.

Recall

The State Environmental Inspectorate told which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly. This depends on the method of cultivation and subsequent disposal.