How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice

No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 13880 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 16980 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 27633 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 39011 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31454 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 57507 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37591 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36417 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46925 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Popular news
"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and BelgiumDecember 6, 02:31 AM • 8032 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysisDecember 6, 03:03 AM • 13210 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhotoDecember 6, 03:34 AM • 19061 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 5002 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 4388 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 60 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 26139 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 41573 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 57508 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 51888 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 23262 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 31594 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 33737 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 47680 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 46955 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Patrol Police of Ukraine recommends buying New Year's trees only at official fairs where trees are grown specifically for the holidays. It is important to check for chips or labels on the trees and for fencing around the fairgrounds.

How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice

With the beginning of the pre-holiday season in Ukraine, sales of New Year's trees officially began. The patrol police advises buying only those trees that are grown specifically for winter holidays, UNN reports.

The patrol police emphasize that Christmas trees should be bought only at official Christmas tree markets.

If you plan to spend this St. Nicholas Day buying a live Christmas tree and decorating this New Year's tree, then we want to remind you: live New Year's trees should be bought only at official markets, for which trees are specially grown on Christmas tree farms. In spontaneous markets, coniferous trees are sold without documents and can be harmful.

- the post says.

Also, the post contains a list of recommendations that must be taken into account when going for a Christmas tree to be sure that the market is official:

- all fir trees, pines and spruces must be chipped or packaged with labels;

- the market area must be fenced;

- the location must provide information about the business entity that pays for the sale and the operating mode;

- there must be a ruler for measuring the size of the New Year's tree and the published cost per linear meter.

In addition, all illegally cut Christmas trees can be checked on a special website: open.ukrforest.com.

Recall

The State Environmental Inspectorate told which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly. This depends on the method of cultivation and subsequent disposal.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPublications
New Year
Ukraine