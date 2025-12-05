Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
03:45 PM • 3484 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 9802 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 25177 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 22738 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 28081 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 40431 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 47614 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40570 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 70708 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35411 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Menu
Tags
Authors
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 12913 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 23135 views
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 7082 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 21114 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 10333 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 164 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 21173 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 25188 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 37446 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 10367 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 22624 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25826 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39701 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39640 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The State Environmental Inspectorate explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly. This depends on the method of cultivation and subsequent disposal.

Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly

The holiday season is approaching, and the question of which Christmas tree is more environmentally friendly is increasingly being raised. The answer depends not only on the type of tree but also on how it was grown and what will happen to it after the holidays, the State Environmental Inspectorate emphasizes, according to UNN.

Natural Christmas tree

A natural Christmas tree can be environmentally friendly if it was grown on special plantations and not illegally cut down in the forest. After the holidays, it is important to hand it over for recycling — for wood chips or compost. The place of purchase also matters: local sellers reduce transport emissions. A natural Christmas tree has its advantages — a real aroma, the ability to decompose naturally, and support for legal forestry. However, harm can arise from illegal logging or improper cultivation.

The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with05.12.25, 17:45 • 3488 views

Artificial Christmas tree

An artificial Christmas tree becomes environmentally friendly only if you plan to use it for many years in a row — at least 8–10. It is also important that it is made of safe materials. Its advantage is a long service life and no need to buy a new one every year. However, the production of artificial Christmas trees requires plastic and significant energy resources, and after use, they are difficult to recycle.

Live Christmas tree in a pot

Alternative options are also becoming increasingly popular. Renting a live Christmas tree in a pot is one of the most environmentally friendly options, as the tree returns to the nursery after the holidays and continues to grow. You can also choose wooden or cardboard modular Christmas trees, which will last for many years and do not create additional waste.

The most environmentally friendly choice is considered to be renting a live Christmas tree in a pot or a natural plantation Christmas tree, which will be sent for recycling after the holidays. This allows you to maintain the festive mood and at the same time take care of the environment 

- emphasized the State Environmental Inspectorate.

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable03.12.25, 16:36 • 3113 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPublications
New Year