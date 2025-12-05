Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly

The holiday season is approaching, and the question of which Christmas tree is more environmentally friendly is increasingly being raised. The answer depends not only on the type of tree but also on how it was grown and what will happen to it after the holidays, the State Environmental Inspectorate emphasizes, according to UNN.

Natural Christmas tree

A natural Christmas tree can be environmentally friendly if it was grown on special plantations and not illegally cut down in the forest. After the holidays, it is important to hand it over for recycling — for wood chips or compost. The place of purchase also matters: local sellers reduce transport emissions. A natural Christmas tree has its advantages — a real aroma, the ability to decompose naturally, and support for legal forestry. However, harm can arise from illegal logging or improper cultivation.

Artificial Christmas tree

An artificial Christmas tree becomes environmentally friendly only if you plan to use it for many years in a row — at least 8–10. It is also important that it is made of safe materials. Its advantage is a long service life and no need to buy a new one every year. However, the production of artificial Christmas trees requires plastic and significant energy resources, and after use, they are difficult to recycle.

Live Christmas tree in a pot

Alternative options are also becoming increasingly popular. Renting a live Christmas tree in a pot is one of the most environmentally friendly options, as the tree returns to the nursery after the holidays and continues to grow. You can also choose wooden or cardboard modular Christmas trees, which will last for many years and do not create additional waste.

The most environmentally friendly choice is considered to be renting a live Christmas tree in a pot or a natural plantation Christmas tree, which will be sent for recycling after the holidays. This allows you to maintain the festive mood and at the same time take care of the environment - emphasized the State Environmental Inspectorate.

