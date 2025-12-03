SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has started the Christmas tree sales season, having already sold about 10,000 trees. In total, the enterprise plans to sell about 140,000 conifers, and if demand is higher, an additional quantity will be harvested without problems, as 7.8 million Christmas trees grow on the plantations of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The enterprise announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Prices for New Year's conifers are social and have hardly changed compared to last year, ranging from UAH 210 to UAH 250 for pine/spruce and from UAH 240 to UAH 280 for fir.

At the same time, the cheapest Christmas trees are traditionally offered in the forested areas of the North and Polissia (Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr), while slightly higher prices are set in low-resource regions of the East, South, and near large cities. In addition, forestry enterprises of some branches offer New Year's trees in containers, the prices of which start from UAH 500.

Christmas trees can be purchased directly from the branches of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" at trading platforms, fairs, and markets. All Christmas trees are mandatory marked with barcoded tags or self-adhesive labels, which confirms their legal origin.

You can check the tree online at https://open.ukrforest.com/. It is worth noting that almost half of the funds from the sale of forest products, including Christmas trees, are directed to the budget in the form of taxes and fees.

