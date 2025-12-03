$42.330.01
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's funding needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen clarified two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 5878 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 13198 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 17342 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20869 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27620 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35312 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29380 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39319 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75989 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

SE "Forests of Ukraine" has started selling New Year's trees, having already sold about 10,000 trees. The prices for coniferous trees are affordable, ranging from UAH 210 to UAH 280, and have hardly changed compared to last year.

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has started the Christmas tree sales season, having already sold about 10,000 trees. In total, the enterprise plans to sell about 140,000 conifers, and if demand is higher, an additional quantity will be harvested without problems, as 7.8 million Christmas trees grow on the plantations of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". The enterprise announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Prices for New Year's conifers are social and have hardly changed compared to last year, ranging from UAH 210 to UAH 250 for pine/spruce and from UAH 240 to UAH 280 for fir.  

At the same time, the cheapest Christmas trees are traditionally offered in the forested areas of the North and Polissia (Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr), while slightly higher prices are set in low-resource regions of the East, South, and near large cities. In addition, forestry enterprises of some branches offer New Year's trees in containers, the prices of which start from UAH 500.

Ukraine launches e-exporter's office for transparency in the timber market28.11.25, 19:09 • 4545 views

Christmas trees can be purchased directly from the branches of the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" at trading platforms, fairs, and markets. All Christmas trees are mandatory marked with barcoded tags or self-adhesive labels, which confirms their legal origin.  

You can check the tree online at https://open.ukrforest.com/. It is worth noting that almost half of the funds from the sale of forest products, including Christmas trees, are directed to the budget in the form of taxes and fees.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known28.11.25, 19:47 • 4010 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine