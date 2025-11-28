Ukraine launches e-exporter's office for transparency in the timber market

Ukraine is launching an important pilot project – an electronic exporter's cabinet as part of the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

We are launching an important pilot project – an electronic exporter's cabinet as part of the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. This will help increase the transparency of the timber market in accordance with EU legislation and strengthen the positions of Ukrainian exporters - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, exporters will now be able to check the origin of timber – by the number of the felling ticket, invoice, or tag through the electronic cabinet.

The information can be immediately downloaded and used to confirm the legal origin of products when exporting to EU countries, Svyrydenko added.

