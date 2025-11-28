$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Ukraine launches e-exporter's office for transparency in the timber market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukraine is introducing an electronic exporter's office within the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. This will allow exporters to verify the origin of timber and confirm its legality for export to the EU.

Ukraine launches e-exporter's office for transparency in the timber market

Ukraine is launching an important pilot project – an electronic exporter's cabinet as part of the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

We are launching an important pilot project – an electronic exporter's cabinet as part of the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. This will help increase the transparency of the timber market in accordance with EU legislation and strengthen the positions of Ukrainian exporters 

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, exporters will now be able to check the origin of timber – by the number of the felling ticket, invoice, or tag through the electronic cabinet.

The information can be immediately downloaded and used to confirm the legal origin of products when exporting to EU countries, Svyrydenko added.

Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"27.09.25, 00:25 • 21212 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine