Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 20199 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 37453 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 19343 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 19728 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 22485 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21841 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 36760 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40890 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44998 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28983 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.6m/s
77%
763mm
Popular news
Enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store in Kharkiv, there are casualtiesSeptember 26, 03:06 PM • 3404 views
Ukraine rescued three more young people from occupation: OP revealed detailsSeptember 26, 03:36 PM • 4304 views
The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to fourSeptember 26, 03:48 PM • 5224 views
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - LukashenkaSeptember 26, 04:04 PM • 5562 views
Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with desertersSeptember 26, 04:16 PM • 4474 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 37453 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 28280 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 36760 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40890 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44998 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Mette Frederiksen
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 20197 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 27715 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 33423 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 36181 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 43968 views
Actual
Facebook
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

In Ukraine, the process of transforming the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company has begun, which is the final stage of the forestry reform. This step will allow the company to attract investments and update its material and technical base, while 100% of the shares will belong to the state.

Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"

In Ukraine, the process of transforming the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company and establishing a commission for transformation and inventory has begun. This is the final stage of the forest industry reform, which started three years ago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

Viktor Smal, Head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, signed an order on the transformation of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company and the establishment of a commission for transformation and inventory.

It is noted that this is the final stage of the forest industry reform, which began three years ago.

The corporatization of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is envisaged in the Government's Action Plan for 2025, and it is also part of our obligations to European partners within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. This is harmonization with EU corporate rules and a management model understandable to international investors, which is a condition for attracting investments.

- said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

According to Yegor Perelygin, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the transformation into a joint-stock company will allow the company to take a more flexible approach to the implementation of investment projects. Also, a joint-stock company has the right to direct funds from the sale of illiquid assets to the development of the company, which strengthens its capabilities and operational efficiency.

Corporatization is an opportunity to continue economic growth through large-scale investments in infrastructure development (construction of forest roads), procurement of new equipment (mechanized harvesting), and implementation of automated production process management systems.

- emphasized Viktor Smal, head of the State Forest Agency.

The main conditions for the transformation of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a JSC are as follows:

  • the state will remain the owner of forest land used by the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" (the joint-stock company will only be a forest user);
    • privatization of forest resources, as before, is prohibited by the law "On Privatization of State and Communal Property";
      • the authorized capital of JSC "Forests of Ukraine" will be formed at the expense of the enterprise's property (real estate, means of production, etc.);
        • 100% of the shares of "Forests of Ukraine" will belong to the state.

          The agency added that corporatization will allow "Forests of Ukraine" to update its material and technical base, introduce modern technologies, and increase production efficiency and financial performance.

          For reference

          The corporatization process is provided for by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1003 of September 7, 2022, "Some Issues of Reforming Forest Industry Management."

          In addition, at the beginning of 2025, the parliament adopted a law that obliges state enterprises to transform into joint-stock companies or limited liability companies.

          SE "Forests of Ukraine" is the largest forest user in the country and one of the largest state forest companies in Europe. The enterprise employs over 22,000 people. And it manages 6.6 million hectares of forest fund.

          Recall

          Ministers of Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at the UN General Assembly. The document provides for joint projects in bioeconomy, forest restoration, emission reduction and agricultural sector development, as well as support for Ukrainian farmers.

          Three former military forestry officials face up to 10 years for illegal logging23.09.25, 22:25 • 3332 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          EconomyPolitics
          Denmark
          Ukraine