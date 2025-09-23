$41.380.13
07:19 PM
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 9066 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 10528 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 13784 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 32268 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 22853 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 53049 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40621 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38065 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50807 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Three former military forestry officials face up to 10 years for illegal logging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Three former heads of the Novomoskovsk military forestry enterprise will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region. They are accused of illegal logging amounting to almost 70 million hryvnias.

Three former military forestry officials face up to 10 years for illegal logging

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, three former heads of a military forestry farm in Dnipropetrovsk region will be tried for illegal logging worth almost UAH 70 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The Bureau's employees have completed the pre-trial investigation against three former heads of the Novomoskovsk military forestry farm in Dnipropetrovsk region, who for years allowed illegal felling of thousands of trees.

During the reorganization, the military forestry farm began to report to the State Forest Resources Agency. Its employees, buildings and property were transferred to the management of the State Forest Agency, but more than 20 thousand hectares of forest remained on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Defense.

Despite the reorganization, the heads of the forestry farm issued permits for felling trees without proper documentation in the territory for which they were no longer responsible. Because of this, illegal felling of trees of various species continued for years in the forests of the Ministry of Defense. The work was carried out by private enterprises, which then sold the timber in the interests of the organizers and participants of the scheme.

- the report says.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, 40 examinations were conducted, which established that due to the inaction of officials, trees worth more than UAH 68 million were illegally cut down in 2023.

Three former heads of the Novomoskovsk military forestry farm are accused of abuse of power (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Recall

Damages to the state in the amount of UAH 924.8 million were established in the pre-trial investigation of the activities of SE "Forests of Ukraine" and its branches. 44 suspicions were served.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine