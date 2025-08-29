$41.320.08
Forest Mafia in Volyn: 13 people to face trial for illegal logging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into a criminal organization that illegally cut down over 1,100 trees in Volyn, causing 6.4 million UAH in damages. 13 members of the group will face trial.

Forest Mafia in Volyn: 13 people to face trial for illegal logging

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed one of the most high-profile investigations in the forestry sector in Volyn. Materials concerning a criminal organization, whose members illegally cut down over 1.1 thousand trees in 2024 on the territory of the "Kamin-Kashyrsky Forestry" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise, have been sent to court. Environmental damages exceeded UAH 6.4 million. This was reported by the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the group included 15 people: six employees of the Kamin-Kashyrsky forestry enterprise, an employee of the State Emergency Service Main Directorate in Volyn Oblast, who is the son of the organizer, as well as businessmen and carriers.

The perpetrators repeatedly used the same waybills, and commercial timber - pine, oak, hornbeam - was registered as firewood. To conceal the illegal logging, stumps were uprooted and burned, and logging sites were covered with earth. The timber was transported to sawmills, where it was processed into lumber.

In March 2025, SBI employees, with the support of the National Police Internal Security Department, the National Police Main Directorate in Volyn Oblast, the SBU, and the security department of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise, notified 11 participants of suspicion. Three were hiding, but later voluntarily appeared before investigators.

The organizer - a local entrepreneur - committed suicide after being exposed, leaving a suicide note with a confession. The proceedings against him have been closed.

Indictments against 13 members of the criminal organization have been sent to court. They are charged with:

  •  Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, which caused grave consequences);
    • Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery);
      • Parts 1, 2 of Article 255 (creation and participation in a criminal organization);
        • Part 4 of Article 28 (commission of a crime by an organized group);
          • Part 4 of Article 246 (illegal logging).

            During searches of one of the carriers, combat cartridges were also found, so he is additionally charged with Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

            Three land plots, three houses, and 14 vehicles have been seized. Officials of the Kamin-Kashyrsky forestry enterprise have been suspended from work, and the employee of the State Emergency Service Main Directorate has been dismissed. If found guilty, the participants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

            The SBI reported that one of the defendants admitted guilt and has already compensated the state UAH 280,000 within the framework of a separate criminal proceeding.

            Head of Sarny Forestry of "Forests of Ukraine" exposed for receiving over UAH 3 million in bribes for facilitating logging27.08.25, 14:12 • 3606 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            Crimes and emergencies
            National Police of Ukraine
            Volyn Oblast
            Security Service of Ukraine