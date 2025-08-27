Head of Sarny Forestry of "Forests of Ukraine" exposed for receiving over UAH 3 million in bribes for facilitating logging

The head of the Sarny branch of "Polissia Forest Office" of the State Specialized Forestry Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" received over UAH 3 million in illegal benefits. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, under whose procedural guidance the investigation is being conducted, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation indicates, the official demanded bribes from enterprise representatives for approving the felling of a certain volume of timber, as well as for signing acts and facilitating the enterprise's economic activity.

In addition, the head of the branch promised to help certain enterprises win tenders for timber harvesting.

The total amount of illegal benefits exceeded UAH 3 million. The funds were received in two tranches. The official was detained while receiving another part of the money, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. — the message from the Office of the Prosecutor General states.

Investigators conducted searches at the suspect's place of residence and seized documents and other evidentiary items indicating the crime. The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving illegal benefits by an official on a particularly large scale, combined with extortion.

If the charges are proven, the defendant could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Currently, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention is being decided. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI with the operational support of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SSU.

