Losses of over UAH 248 million: those involved in abuses in the defense sector will be prosecuted in Ukraine

Prosecutors have reported suspicions and sent indictments to court regarding military officials in cases of abuses in the defense sector, which caused the state losses of over 248 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Over the past two weeks, a pre-trial investigation was conducted, during which facts of damage to the state were established and 16 people were notified of suspicion. Indictments against 12 suspects have been sent to court.

This refers to the former head of the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commanders of military units, heads of services, and heads of private enterprises. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the suspects acted in different regions and different areas of army supply, causing millions of losses to the state and jeopardizing the proper provision of military personnel.

Prosecutors established that these individuals are involved in poor-quality military uniforms, the acquisition of poor-quality software, illegal write-off and theft of diesel fuel, food fraud, and illegal payment of remuneration.

"The first of the established facts concerns procurement by the Ministry of Defense. The former head of the Procurement Department has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, due to his improper performance of official duties, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were supplied with poor-quality uniforms totaling over 230 million hryvnias," the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense was served with a notice of suspicion for damages exceeding UAH 340 million during procurements

Also, the commander of one of the military units is accused of official negligence due to the purchase of unusable software, which led to losses of UAH 1.8 million.

Another proceeding concerns the illegal write-off and theft of diesel fuel worth UAH 1.7 million. The commander of the military unit, the deputy head of logistics, and the commander of the supply company have been notified of suspicion.

Also, the director of one of the private enterprises seized 8 million hryvnias of budget funds due to poor-quality food for the military. For his part, the chief of staff of the military unit organized the illegal payment of almost 5 million hryvnias of additional remuneration to military personnel who did not participate in hostilities.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General has uncovered dozens of facts of abuses during the war related to mobilization. During July, bribes, fictitious employment, and illegal departure abroad were discovered.

More than 40 people were notified of suspicion. The amount of illegal benefit amounted to 132,000 US dollars and 280,000 hryvnias.