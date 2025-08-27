Losses of over UAH 248 million: those involved in abuses in the defense sector will be prosecuted in Ukraine

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:35 AM • 442 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 12351 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 83356 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 56374 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 123939 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 144767 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 144647 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58016 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153603 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 64128 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 8156 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 12364 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 12589 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 10352 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 4014 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 436 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 48248 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 46476 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 123931 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 144640 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Sumy
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 13148 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 63799 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 114936 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 137066 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 64695 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia

Losses of over UAH 248 million: those involved in abuses in the defense sector will be prosecuted in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

12 people involved in abuses in the defense sector will be prosecuted in Ukraine. Among the suspects are the former head of the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units.

Losses of over UAH 248 million: those involved in abuses in the defense sector will be prosecuted in Ukraine

Prosecutors have reported suspicions and sent indictments to court regarding military officials in cases of abuses in the defense sector, which caused the state losses of over 248 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Over the past two weeks, a pre-trial investigation was conducted, during which facts of damage to the state were established and 16 people were notified of suspicion. Indictments against 12 suspects have been sent to court.

This refers to the former head of the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commanders of military units, heads of services, and heads of private enterprises. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the suspects acted in different regions and different areas of army supply, causing millions of losses to the state and jeopardizing the proper provision of military personnel.

Prosecutors established that these individuals are involved in poor-quality military uniforms, the acquisition of poor-quality software, illegal write-off and theft of diesel fuel, food fraud, and illegal payment of remuneration.

"The first of the established facts concerns procurement by the Ministry of Defense. The former head of the Procurement Department has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, due to his improper performance of official duties, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were supplied with poor-quality uniforms totaling over 230 million hryvnias," the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense was served with a notice of suspicion for damages exceeding UAH 340 million during procurements09.07.25, 15:24 • 1404 views

Also, the commander of one of the military units is accused of official negligence due to the purchase of unusable software, which led to losses of UAH 1.8 million.

Another proceeding concerns the illegal write-off and theft of diesel fuel worth UAH 1.7 million. The commander of the military unit, the deputy head of logistics, and the commander of the supply company have been notified of suspicion.

Also, the director of one of the private enterprises seized 8 million hryvnias of budget funds due to poor-quality food for the military. For his part, the chief of staff of the military unit organized the illegal payment of almost 5 million hryvnias of additional remuneration to military personnel who did not participate in hostilities.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General has uncovered dozens of facts of abuses during the war related to mobilization. During July, bribes, fictitious employment, and illegal departure abroad were discovered.

More than 40 people were notified of suspicion. The amount of illegal benefit amounted to 132,000 US dollars and 280,000 hryvnias.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Oil
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine