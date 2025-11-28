The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 6988 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 11873 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 18658 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 16640 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 14218 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 31006 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20566 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18053 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35756 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19868 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - PoliticoNovember 28, 10:44 AM • 15005 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 28990 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 19325 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody12:34 PM • 6850 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko12:51 PM • 5424 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 18658 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 19487 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 31007 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 29132 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 35757 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Village
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 23833 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 41041 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 61126 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 93645 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 108550 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027), Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced. The goal is sustainable development of forestry and transparency of the management system based on the European model.

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027). This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027) has been updated. The goal is to ensure sustainable development of forestry and transparency of the management system. We are implementing changes based on the European model of forest management.

- Svyrydenko announced.

According to the Prime Minister, the plan envisages: improving the forest management and monitoring system, creating a digital infrastructure for forest management, restoring forests in de-occupied territories, and increasing forest cover.

Ukraine launches e-exporter's office for transparency in the timber market28.11.25, 19:09 • 1020 views

Recall

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine has begun the process of transforming the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company and establishing a commission for transformation and inventory. This is the final stage of the forestry reform, which began three years ago.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine