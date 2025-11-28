The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027). This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027) has been updated. The goal is to ensure sustainable development of forestry and transparency of the management system. We are implementing changes based on the European model of forest management. - Svyrydenko announced.

According to the Prime Minister, the plan envisages: improving the forest management and monitoring system, creating a digital infrastructure for forest management, restoring forests in de-occupied territories, and increasing forest cover.

Recall

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine has begun the process of transforming the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company and establishing a commission for transformation and inventory. This is the final stage of the forestry reform, which began three years ago.