The Cabinet of Ministers updated the forest management plan until 2035: details are known
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the Operational Plan for the Implementation of the State Forest Management Strategy until 2035 (for 2025-2027), Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced. The goal is sustainable development of forestry and transparency of the management system based on the European model.
According to the Prime Minister, the plan envisages: improving the forest management and monitoring system, creating a digital infrastructure for forest management, restoring forests in de-occupied territories, and increasing forest cover.
Recall
As reported by the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine has begun the process of transforming the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" into a joint-stock company and establishing a commission for transformation and inventory. This is the final stage of the forestry reform, which began three years ago.