Polish airports resumed operations after temporary closure due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Rzeszów and Lublin airports reopened on Saturday after fighter jet operations were suspended due to Russian strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) on X, according to UNN.

Details

Due to the need to ensure freedom of action for military aviation, airports in Rzeszów and Lublin temporarily suspended aviation operations. - the agency reported.

Subsequently, the airports resumed their operations.

Recall

On the night of December 27, Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of a Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.