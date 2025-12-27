$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 56093 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 53079 views
Polish airports resumed operations after temporary closure due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Rzeszów and Lublin airports resumed operations on Saturday after a temporary halt in fighter jet operations. This happened after Russian strikes on Ukraine, which required ensuring freedom of action for military aviation.

Polish airports resumed operations after temporary closure due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Rzeszów and Lublin airports reopened on Saturday after fighter jet operations were suspended due to Russian strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) on X, according to UNN.

Details

Due to the need to ensure freedom of action for military aviation, airports in Rzeszów and Lublin temporarily suspended aviation operations.

- the agency reported.

Subsequently, the airports resumed their operations.

Recall

On the night of December 27, Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of a Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland