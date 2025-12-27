Polish airports resumed operations after temporary closure due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Rzeszów and Lublin airports resumed operations on Saturday after a temporary halt in fighter jet operations. This happened after Russian strikes on Ukraine, which required ensuring freedom of action for military aviation.
This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) on X, according to UNN.
Details
Due to the need to ensure freedom of action for military aviation, airports in Rzeszów and Lublin temporarily suspended aviation operations.
Subsequently, the airports resumed their operations.
Recall
On the night of December 27, Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of a Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.