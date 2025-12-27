$41.930.00
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
08:50 AM • 5122 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 17495 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 27336 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 63704 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 41401 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43576 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 59205 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29332 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22946 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Ukrzaliznytsia restricts train movement after infrastructure shelling: delays reach two hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Due to shelling of railway infrastructure, the Fastiv junction is operating in manual mode, causing train delays of up to two hours. As of December 27, 5 daytime services have been canceled, and from January 13, 7 trains will not stop in Fastiv.

Ukrzaliznytsia restricts train movement after infrastructure shelling: delays reach two hours

As a result of shelling of the railway infrastructure, the operation of the Fastiv junction is significantly complicated. Due to damage to signaling and traffic control systems, trains run in manual mode with speed limits. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

Since December 27, 5 daytime flights with the lowest passenger traffic have been temporarily canceled. At the same time, the main routes to Kyiv, Koziatyn, Zhytomyr and Bila Tserkva are preserved. To compensate for the shortage of seats, capital electric trains will run in an enhanced composition - with 8 and 10 cars.

Restrictions for long-distance trains

Due to repair work, long-distance trains follow alternative routes, causing delays of 2 hours or more.

  • Cancellation of stops: From January 13, 7 trains will pass through Fastiv without stopping due to low demand (less than 5 passengers per day).
    • Ticket sales: Ticket sales to Fastiv station for certain flights have been temporarily closed.

      Railway workers are working to restore automated control systems. A full return to the regular schedule requires long technological breaks in traffic.

      Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SES27.12.25, 13:05 • 410 views

