Ukrzaliznytsia restricts train movement after infrastructure shelling: delays reach two hours

As a result of shelling of the railway infrastructure, the operation of the Fastiv junction is significantly complicated. Due to damage to signaling and traffic control systems, trains run in manual mode with speed limits. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

Since December 27, 5 daytime flights with the lowest passenger traffic have been temporarily canceled. At the same time, the main routes to Kyiv, Koziatyn, Zhytomyr and Bila Tserkva are preserved. To compensate for the shortage of seats, capital electric trains will run in an enhanced composition - with 8 and 10 cars.

Restrictions for long-distance trains

Due to repair work, long-distance trains follow alternative routes, causing delays of 2 hours or more.

Cancellation of stops: From January 13, 7 trains will pass through Fastiv without stopping due to low demand (less than 5 passengers per day).

Ticket sales: Ticket sales to Fastiv station for certain flights have been temporarily closed.

Railway workers are working to restore automated control systems. A full return to the regular schedule requires long technological breaks in traffic.

