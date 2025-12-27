$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 11266 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 22093 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 53816 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 37097 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 41201 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54883 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28950 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22675 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20106 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Water deficit in Crimea: reservoir reserves decreased by 34 million cubic meters in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Reservoir reserves in occupied Crimea significantly decreased during 2025, reaching 100 million cubic meters by the end of December. The most critical situation is in the Izobilnensky reservoir, which supplies Alushta, where the filling is only 19%.

Water deficit in Crimea: reservoir reserves decreased by 34 million cubic meters in a year

During 2025, the water level in reservoirs in occupied Crimea significantly decreased. By the end of December, the total water reserves on the peninsula will amount to about 100 million cubic meters. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

According to Professor Illia Nikolenko, as of December 24, the reservoirs have been replenished by only 4 million cubic meters. Monitoring shows that the filling indicators are currently demonstrating a stable decline.

We consume approximately 10-12 million cubic meters from reservoirs per month, the total consumption is about 120-150 cubic meters, so there were inflows 

– Nikolenko noted.

Critical situation in Alushta

The most threatening situation was recorded in the Izobilnensky reservoir, which supplies water to Alushta. Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies", reported critically low volumes of the resource.

As of today, the filling there is 19%, or 2.4 million cubic meters. The inflow for 24 days of December amounted to 586 thousand cubic meters 

– Kopachevsky emphasized.

Forecasts for the coming years

Analysis of the overall dynamics of inflows indicates a prolonged dry period. Experts predict that the next few years in Crimea will be accompanied by a deficit of precipitation.

And in this regard, certain measures should be taken to save water and use it rationally 

– Kopachevsky concluded.

Stepan Haftko

