Water deficit in Crimea: reservoir reserves decreased by 34 million cubic meters in a year

During 2025, the water level in reservoirs in occupied Crimea significantly decreased. By the end of December, the total water reserves on the peninsula will amount to about 100 million cubic meters. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

According to Professor Illia Nikolenko, as of December 24, the reservoirs have been replenished by only 4 million cubic meters. Monitoring shows that the filling indicators are currently demonstrating a stable decline.

We consume approximately 10-12 million cubic meters from reservoirs per month, the total consumption is about 120-150 cubic meters, so there were inflows – Nikolenko noted.

Critical situation in Alushta

The most threatening situation was recorded in the Izobilnensky reservoir, which supplies water to Alushta. Anatoliy Kopachevsky, director of the scientific and production company "Water Technologies", reported critically low volumes of the resource.

As of today, the filling there is 19%, or 2.4 million cubic meters. The inflow for 24 days of December amounted to 586 thousand cubic meters – Kopachevsky emphasized.

Forecasts for the coming years

Analysis of the overall dynamics of inflows indicates a prolonged dry period. Experts predict that the next few years in Crimea will be accompanied by a deficit of precipitation.

And in this regard, certain measures should be taken to save water and use it rationally – Kopachevsky concluded.

