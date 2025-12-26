$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
12:21 PM • 976 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 11673 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 11066 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 9376 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 13254 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 16770 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 30516 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16337 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 28930 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15825 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
It was exporting stolen grain from Crimea: the seized vessel USKO MFU was sold for UAH 2.48 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

ARMA sold the vessel USKO MFU through Prozorro.Sales for UAH 2.48 million. The new owner will pay UAH 4.42 million in customs duties, which will bring UAH 6.9 million to the budget.

It was exporting stolen grain from Crimea: the seized vessel USKO MFU was sold for UAH 2.48 million
Photo: vesselfinder.com

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) sold the vessel USKO MFU through the Prozorro.Sale system. It was transferred to ARMA's management based on the decision of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to ARMA.

Details

The winner of the open bidding was Universal LTD LLC, which purchased the vessel at the starting price of 2.48 million hryvnias. At the same time, the organizer of the bidding is the Polonex platform, accredited in the Prozorro.Sale system, which was selected by the Agency through a competition.

But that's not all: as reported by ARMA, the new owner of the vessel will pay customs duties totaling 4.42 million hryvnias.

The total amount of revenue to the state budget is 6.9 million hryvnias. The funds have already been credited to ARMA's accounts

- the statement said.

ARMA added: this took place according to the Dutch model. This was the third attempt to sell the asset.

Recall

Earlier, law enforcement officers reported that the vessel "USKO MFU" under the flag of Cameroon entered and exited a port in Sevastopol closed by Ukraine, in violation of Ukrainian legislation and international maritime law. This happened back in November 2023.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Kyiv