It was exporting stolen grain from Crimea: the seized vessel USKO MFU was sold for UAH 2.48 million

Photo: vesselfinder.com

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) sold the vessel USKO MFU through the Prozorro.Sale system. It was transferred to ARMA's management based on the decision of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to ARMA.

Details

The winner of the open bidding was Universal LTD LLC, which purchased the vessel at the starting price of 2.48 million hryvnias. At the same time, the organizer of the bidding is the Polonex platform, accredited in the Prozorro.Sale system, which was selected by the Agency through a competition.

But that's not all: as reported by ARMA, the new owner of the vessel will pay customs duties totaling 4.42 million hryvnias.

The total amount of revenue to the state budget is 6.9 million hryvnias. The funds have already been credited to ARMA's accounts - the statement said.

ARMA added: this took place according to the Dutch model. This was the third attempt to sell the asset.

Recall

Earlier, law enforcement officers reported that the vessel "USKO MFU" under the flag of Cameroon entered and exited a port in Sevastopol closed by Ukraine, in violation of Ukrainian legislation and international maritime law. This happened back in November 2023.