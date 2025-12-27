$41.930.00
Emergency blackouts applied in Kyiv: schedules not working - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Due to Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, as energy equipment has been damaged. Hourly blackout schedules are currently not in effect, and emergency blackouts will be canceled after the situation stabilizes.

Emergency blackouts applied in Kyiv: schedules not working - Ukrenergo

Due to damage to energy equipment caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

During the night and morning, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, with energy facilities in other regions also coming under attack. As a result of the attack, a significant number of consumers in the capital and region were de-energized, and there are also consumers in the Chernihiv region disconnected due to hostilities. The enemy attack is still ongoing. Emergency restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows. Due to damage to energy equipment, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv.

- reported Ukrenergo.

The previously published hourly outage schedules for the capital by the distribution system operator are currently not in effect. Emergency blackouts will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Ukrenergo also reported that due to previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied today in most regions of Ukraine: power limitation schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers. You can find out the time of forced blackouts at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region.

Electricity consumption remains high. Today, December 27, as of 9:30 AM, it was 3.1% lower than at this time last Saturday, December 20. The reason for the changes is the de-energization of a significant number of consumers as a result of the enemy attack. Yesterday, December 26, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the afternoon. It was 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day – Thursday. The reason for such changes is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures in some regions.

- added Ukrenergo.

In regions where hourly outages are applied, the need for economical energy consumption remains.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions were de-energized. Rescuers and energy workers will begin eliminating the consequences of the attack as soon as the security situation allows.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
War in Ukraine
