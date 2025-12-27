Head of Swiss Army: country unable to defend against full-scale attack

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:05 AM • 1342 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
08:50 AM • 6210 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 17918 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 27764 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 64487 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 41652 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43790 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 59544 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29369 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22974 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.6m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 18022 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 22639 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 17057 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 10291 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 7126 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 31687 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 64483 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 29974 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 59541 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 55527 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 6102 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 31694 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 15819 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15382 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17123 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
MiG-31
Heating

Head of Swiss Army: country unable to defend against full-scale attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The head of the Swiss armed forces, Thomas Süssli, stated that the country is not ready for large-scale military threats and can only counter cyberattacks. Only a third of soldiers would be equipped in an emergency.

Head of Swiss Army: country unable to defend against full-scale attack
Photo: Reuters

The head of the Swiss armed forces, Thomas Süssli, stated that the country is critically unprepared for large-scale military threats. According to him, the army is currently only capable of countering cyberattacks and attacks on infrastructure by non-state actors. Süssli's words are reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Süssli emphasized that in a real emergency, only a third of Swiss soldiers would be fully equipped. Despite plans to modernize artillery and purchase F-35A fighter jets, the army faces significant gaps in equipment and a budget deficit.

We cannot defend ourselves against threats from a distance or even against a full-scale attack on our country 

– Süssli said in an interview with NZZ.

Criticism of neutrality and rearmament pace

The head of the army noted that there is a false belief in Swiss society that neutrality guarantees security. He emphasized that neutrality is only valuable when the country can defend it with weapons.

Currently, Switzerland spends about 0.7% of its GDP on defense and plans to increase this figure to only 1% by 2032. At this rate, the armed forces will be fully ready for war only by 2050. Süssli called this deadline unacceptable given Russia's efforts to destabilize Europe.

Swiss national who fought for Ukraine sentenced in his homeland18.12.25, 22:58 • 10683 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Reuters
Switzerland
Europe
Ukraine