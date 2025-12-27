Head of Swiss Army: country unable to defend against full-scale attack

Photo: Reuters

The head of the Swiss armed forces, Thomas Süssli, stated that the country is critically unprepared for large-scale military threats. According to him, the army is currently only capable of countering cyberattacks and attacks on infrastructure by non-state actors. Süssli's words are reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Süssli emphasized that in a real emergency, only a third of Swiss soldiers would be fully equipped. Despite plans to modernize artillery and purchase F-35A fighter jets, the army faces significant gaps in equipment and a budget deficit.

We cannot defend ourselves against threats from a distance or even against a full-scale attack on our country – Süssli said in an interview with NZZ.

Criticism of neutrality and rearmament pace

The head of the army noted that there is a false belief in Swiss society that neutrality guarantees security. He emphasized that neutrality is only valuable when the country can defend it with weapons.

Currently, Switzerland spends about 0.7% of its GDP on defense and plans to increase this figure to only 1% by 2032. At this rate, the armed forces will be fully ready for war only by 2050. Süssli called this deadline unacceptable given Russia's efforts to destabilize Europe.

