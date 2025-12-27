Spain and Lithuania condemn massive Russian night attack on Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of Lithuania and Spain issued official statements after a massive combined attack on Ukrainian cities on Saturday night. Diplomats called the Kremlin's actions a deliberate campaign of terror against the civilian population. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that the shelling during the Christmas period is another attempt by Moscow to escalate the conflict. According to him, the pressure on Russia from the international community remains insufficient.

Putin continues to refuse to stop the killings. This is not the behavior of a state that seeks to end the war. This is a deliberate campaign of terror and escalation – Budrys said.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemned the strikes on residential areas and energy facilities, which left Kyiv and other regions without electricity and heating. He stressed that such actions violate the norms of international law.

These attacks exacerbate the suffering of the civilian population and are a violation of international law. They must stop – noted the head of the Spanish department.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SES