Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration

During the day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack using drones and aerial bombs on industrial facilities in the Odesa region. The main blow fell on the port infrastructure of the region. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, air defense forces destroyed most of the aerial targets. However, as a result of the shelling, destruction was recorded on the territory of one of the elevators. Equipment intended for grain transportation was damaged.

It is also reported that a drone fell on the territory of a vegetable oil production enterprise. According to the Regional Military Administration, this incident did not cause negative consequences for production.

There are no dead or injured as a result of the attack. Relevant services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting traces of war crimes.

