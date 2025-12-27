Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration

$41.930.00
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto
06:01 AM • 10431 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 21294 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 52394 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 36462 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 40840 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54207 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28861 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22603 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20072 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 15275 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 14236 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 13313 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 16114 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 12209 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 24964 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 52393 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 25576 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54207 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 51689 views
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 1700 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 24964 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 13775 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 13438 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 15167 views
Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, elevator equipment and port infrastructure were damaged. Most aerial targets were destroyed, there are no dead or injured.

Russian attack on Odesa region: elevator equipment and port infrastructure damaged - Odesa Oblast Military Administration

During the day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack using drones and aerial bombs on industrial facilities in the Odesa region. The main blow fell on the port infrastructure of the region. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, air defense forces destroyed most of the aerial targets. However, as a result of the shelling, destruction was recorded on the territory of one of the elevators. Equipment intended for grain transportation was damaged.

It is also reported that a drone fell on the territory of a vegetable oil production enterprise. According to the Regional Military Administration, this incident did not cause negative consequences for production.

There are no dead or injured as a result of the attack. Relevant services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting traces of war crimes.

Relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording traces of the aggressor country's next war crimes.

– Kiper reported.

In Odesa region, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of the enemy's night shelling26.12.25, 12:41 • 3660 views

