In Odesa region, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of the enemy's night shelling

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
10:07 AM • 4076 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 9236 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 16613 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 11290 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 17651 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 13118 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 14502 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 23282 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 76353 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 71209 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
6m/s
84%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 15607 views
Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in NigeriaDecember 26, 02:02 AM • 10478 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 12328 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 11184 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 6370 views
Publications
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 16592 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 17632 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 76339 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 77844 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 58568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Petro Poroshenko
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Village
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 4592 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 18337 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 22295 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 23307 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 26443 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Hill
The New York Times

In Odesa region, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of the enemy's night shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

As a result of the enemy's night attack on the south of Odesa region, a polyclinic in Izmail was damaged. More than 30 windows were broken, doors and part of the roof were damaged, but no one was injured.

In Odesa region, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of the enemy's night shelling

As a result of the enemy's night attack on the south of Odesa region, medical infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the city of Izmail, the polyclinic premises were damaged: more than 30 windows were broken, internal doors and part of the roof were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore the premises.

The facility operates on generators, the inpatient department is not damaged. Medical care, including examinations and diagnostics, is provided in full.

Attacks on healthcare facilities are further evidence of the enemy's cynicism, which deliberately strikes civilian targets.

- the message says.

Recall

Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26. In Odesa, an infrastructure facility was hit, and in Mykolaiv district, there was a power outage.

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown24.12.25, 12:00 • 3659 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Izmail