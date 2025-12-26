In Odesa region, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of the enemy's night shelling
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy's night attack on the south of Odesa region, a polyclinic in Izmail was damaged. More than 30 windows were broken, doors and part of the roof were damaged, but no one was injured.
As a result of the enemy's night attack on the south of Odesa region, medical infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the city of Izmail, the polyclinic premises were damaged: more than 30 windows were broken, internal doors and part of the roof were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore the premises.
The facility operates on generators, the inpatient department is not damaged. Medical care, including examinations and diagnostics, is provided in full.
Attacks on healthcare facilities are further evidence of the enemy's cynicism, which deliberately strikes civilian targets.
Recall
Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26. In Odesa, an infrastructure facility was hit, and in Mykolaiv district, there was a power outage.
