11:54 AM • 378 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 3438 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
December 27, 06:01 AM • 19485 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 29123 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 66943 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42475 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44300 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60627 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29454 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23029 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Publications
Exclusives
Boat sinks off Komodo Island: four Spaniards missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

A tourist boat with 11 people on board sank off Padar Island in Indonesia. Four members of a Spanish family are missing, seven have been rescued.

Boat sinks off Komodo Island: four Spaniards missing
Photo: AP

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway in Indonesia after a tourist boat capsized overnight near Padar Island. There were 11 people on board, four of whom – a family of Spanish citizens – are currently considered missing. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday evening during a crossing between the islands of Komodo and Padar. According to the Maumere search and rescue agency, the boat's engine failed, after which it sank. There were six Spanish tourists, four crew members, and a local guide on board.

So far, seven people have been rescued: three were picked up by a passing vessel, and four more were found by rescuers. All survivors were taken to Labuan Bajo for medical assistance.

Progress of search operations

A husband, wife, and their two children remain missing. The night operation was complicated by complete darkness and a storm with waves up to 2.5 meters high. On Saturday morning, after weather conditions improved, rescuers intensified their search.

Rigid inflatable boats, specialized rescue vessels, and local fishermen were involved in the operation. Komodo National Park is a popular UNESCO tourist site, but strong currents and sudden weather changes in the area often create hazards for navigation.

460 migrants rescued off Crete in one day27.12.25, 12:39 • 1220 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Associated Press