Boat sinks off Komodo Island: four Spaniards missing

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway in Indonesia after a tourist boat capsized overnight near Padar Island. There were 11 people on board, four of whom – a family of Spanish citizens – are currently considered missing. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday evening during a crossing between the islands of Komodo and Padar. According to the Maumere search and rescue agency, the boat's engine failed, after which it sank. There were six Spanish tourists, four crew members, and a local guide on board.

So far, seven people have been rescued: three were picked up by a passing vessel, and four more were found by rescuers. All survivors were taken to Labuan Bajo for medical assistance.

Progress of search operations

A husband, wife, and their two children remain missing. The night operation was complicated by complete darkness and a storm with waves up to 2.5 meters high. On Saturday morning, after weather conditions improved, rescuers intensified their search.

Rigid inflatable boats, specialized rescue vessels, and local fishermen were involved in the operation. Komodo National Park is a popular UNESCO tourist site, but strong currents and sudden weather changes in the area often create hazards for navigation.

