460 migrants rescued off Crete in one day

The Greek Coast Guard conducted a large-scale rescue operation near the island of Crete. On Friday, the total number of people rescued who were trying to reach Europe by sea reached 460. This was reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

Late in the evening, two inflatable boats were discovered off the coast of Kaloi Limenes in the municipality of Festos. The first boat carried 40 people, and the second one carried 30 migrants, including women and children. All those rescued were taken to the port, where medical services were waiting for them due to reports of urgent need for assistance.

Mass influx throughout the day

These incidents marked the end of a busy day for rescuers. Earlier on Friday, the Coast Guard discovered a large fishing vessel with 360 migrants on board, as well as a dinghy carrying about 30 people. Both vessels were located off the coast of Gavdos Island.

Currently, the Greek authorities are engaged in accommodating the rescued and identifying them.

