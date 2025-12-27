460 migrants rescued off Crete in one day

$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 16811 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 26767 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 62594 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 40932 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43253 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58777 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29248 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22886 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20235 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 17351 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 21783 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 16400 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 9220 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 6138 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 30770 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 62594 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 29353 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58778 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 54968 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 5608 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 30788 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 15577 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15138 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 16870 views
460 migrants rescued off Crete in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The Greek coast guard rescued 460 migrants off the island of Crete. Among those rescued were women and children, who were taken to port for medical assistance.

460 migrants rescued off Crete in one day

The Greek Coast Guard conducted a large-scale rescue operation near the island of Crete. On Friday, the total number of people rescued who were trying to reach Europe by sea reached 460. This was reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

Late in the evening, two inflatable boats were discovered off the coast of Kaloi Limenes in the municipality of Festos. The first boat carried 40 people, and the second one carried 30 migrants, including women and children. All those rescued were taken to the port, where medical services were waiting for them due to reports of urgent need for assistance.

Mass influx throughout the day

These incidents marked the end of a busy day for rescuers. Earlier on Friday, the Coast Guard discovered a large fishing vessel with 360 migrants on board, as well as a dinghy carrying about 30 people. Both vessels were located off the coast of Gavdos Island.

Currently, the Greek authorities are engaged in accommodating the rescued and identifying them.

Tunnel discovered under the border with Belarus in Poland: over 130 people detained12.12.25, 14:13 • 4573 views

Stepan Haftko

