Tunnel discovered under the border with Belarus in Poland: over 130 people detained

Polish border guards have discovered another underground tunnel from Belarus, through which 180 illegal migrants were able to enter Poland, more than 130 of whom were detained. This was reported by the Polish Border Guard, writes UNN.

Yesterday, Border Guard officers discovered another tunnel dug under the Polish-Belarusian border near Narewka in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Migrants used this structure to illegally cross the border. More than 130 foreigners were detained, and the search for the remaining individuals is ongoing. - the report says.

It is noted that the tunnel, several dozen meters long, under the fence and technical road, was approximately 1.5 meters high. Its entrance, hidden in the forest, was located approximately 50 meters from the Belarusian side of the border, and the exit was approximately 10 meters from the barrier on the Polish side.

Thanks to electronic systems, border guards quickly established that over 180 foreigners had entered Poland from Belarus through the tunnel in a short period of time. After the measures taken, over 130 people were detained, and the search for the remaining individuals who illegally crossed the border is ongoing. In addition to border guards, military personnel and police are involved in the operation, and service dogs are also being used.

Among the detained foreigners were mainly citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as citizens of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Recall

In October, officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Department of Poland discovered an underground tunnel under the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border. The tunnel started in Belarus and ended 20 meters from the border on the Polish side.