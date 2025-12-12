Tunnel discovered under the border with Belarus in Poland: over 130 people detained

$42.270.01
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 1374 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 2342 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 8604 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 10061 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15203 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 24409 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 36794 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 45886 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37643 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 36041 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 19550 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 12488 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 18764 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 19904 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 4698 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 1374 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 55765 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 59584 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 59252 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 69894 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Great Britain
China
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 4264 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 37939 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 37720 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 42769 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 39179 views
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136
Film

Tunnel discovered under the border with Belarus in Poland: over 130 people detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Polish border guards discovered a tunnel under the border with Belarus, through which 180 illegal migrants entered Poland. Over 130 people, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, have been detained.

Tunnel discovered under the border with Belarus in Poland: over 130 people detained

Polish border guards have discovered another underground tunnel from Belarus, through which 180 illegal migrants were able to enter Poland, more than 130 of whom were detained. This was reported by the Polish Border Guard, writes UNN.

Yesterday, Border Guard officers discovered another tunnel dug under the Polish-Belarusian border near Narewka in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Migrants used this structure to illegally cross the border. More than 130 foreigners were detained, and the search for the remaining individuals is ongoing.

- the report says.

It is noted that the tunnel, several dozen meters long, under the fence and technical road, was approximately 1.5 meters high. Its entrance, hidden in the forest, was located approximately 50 meters from the Belarusian side of the border, and the exit was approximately 10 meters from the barrier on the Polish side.

Thanks to electronic systems, border guards quickly established that over 180 foreigners had entered Poland from Belarus through the tunnel in a short period of time. After the measures taken, over 130 people were detained, and the search for the remaining individuals who illegally crossed the border is ongoing. In addition to border guards, military personnel and police are involved in the operation, and service dogs are also being used.

Among the detained foreigners were mainly citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as citizens of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Recall

In October, officers of the Podlaskie Border Guard Department of Poland discovered an underground tunnel under the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border. The tunnel started in Belarus and ended 20 meters from the border on the Polish side.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Belarus
Afghanistan
Nepal
India
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Poland