Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital fuel accounting: what is envisioned

08:50 AM • 3942 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 16624 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 26599 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 62278 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 40788 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43154 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58634 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29228 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22869 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20226 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Publications
Exclusives
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhotoDecember 27, 07:13 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58641 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 54880 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM
Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital fuel accounting: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel. Fuel storage and transfer tanks will be equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system.

Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital fuel accounting: what is envisioned

The Ministry of Defense has approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. In particular, fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. This is a step towards maximally transparent and controlled provision of the army, as well as the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Program. The initiator of the concept was the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document primarily defines how control over fuel balances in supply centers should work.

- the statement says.

It is reported that fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system. The sensors will automatically measure fuel levels and transmit data to supply services.

"Fuel accounting is already conducted in a digital system based on SAP - a modern resource management program used by the armies of 90% of NATO countries. But to reconcile accounting data with actual balances, on-site inspections and manual measurements were previously required. This took time and created risks of errors or abuses, especially given the large volumes of fuel at storage bases," the Ministry of Defense added.

The sensors will allow for an immediate online view of the real situation. If there is a shortage or abnormal losses, they can be quickly detected and responded to.

Also, the need for paper journals and daily manual measurements will disappear. Control will become automatic and continuous.

Recall

Six banks signed the largest consortium loan agreement in the history of Ukraine's financial market for UAH 21.5 billion for a period of three years under state guarantees. The funds are planned to be used for the production of military products.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

