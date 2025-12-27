Ministry of Defense approved the concept of digital fuel accounting: what is envisioned

The Ministry of Defense has approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. In particular, fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the concept of digital accounting and monitoring of fuel consumption and quality. This is a step towards maximally transparent and controlled provision of the army, as well as the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Program. The initiator of the concept was the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document primarily defines how control over fuel balances in supply centers should work. - the statement says.

It is reported that fuel storage and transfer tanks will be gradually equipped with special sensors integrated with a digital accounting system. The sensors will automatically measure fuel levels and transmit data to supply services.

"Fuel accounting is already conducted in a digital system based on SAP - a modern resource management program used by the armies of 90% of NATO countries. But to reconcile accounting data with actual balances, on-site inspections and manual measurements were previously required. This took time and created risks of errors or abuses, especially given the large volumes of fuel at storage bases," the Ministry of Defense added.

The sensors will allow for an immediate online view of the real situation. If there is a shortage or abnormal losses, they can be quickly detected and responded to.

Also, the need for paper journals and daily manual measurements will disappear. Control will become automatic and continuous.

Recall

Six banks signed the largest consortium loan agreement in the history of Ukraine's financial market for UAH 21.5 billion for a period of three years under state guarantees. The funds are planned to be used for the production of military products.