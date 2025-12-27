$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 16941 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 26877 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 62813 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 41042 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 43320 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 58877 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29269 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22903 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20244 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until spring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Russian Federation has officially extended the temporary restriction on gasoline exports outside the country until February 28. This decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market.

Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until spring

The Russian government has officially extended the temporary restriction on gasoline exports outside the country until February 28. The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to a decree published on Saturday, the ban applies to all exporters, including direct fuel producers. In addition to gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, as well as other types of gas oils for countries that do not produce them, were subject to restrictions until the end of February. The previous term of these measures was to expire this month.

Reasons for extending sanctions

Russia introduced these measures at the end of August due to the exacerbation of the fuel crisis. The situation worsened as a result of regular attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries and ports - from the Black Sea to the Baltic coast.

The attacks led to a fuel shortage in some regions and a sharp jump in domestic prices. Despite a partial stabilization of the market, prices at gas stations remain high, forcing the Kremlin to maintain export restrictions.

Russians pay more for gasoline than Americans: what's the reason? 08.12.25, 16:28 • 2923 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Ukraine