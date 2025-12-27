Russia extended the ban on gasoline exports until spring

The Russian government has officially extended the temporary restriction on gasoline exports outside the country until February 28. The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to a decree published on Saturday, the ban applies to all exporters, including direct fuel producers. In addition to gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, as well as other types of gas oils for countries that do not produce them, were subject to restrictions until the end of February. The previous term of these measures was to expire this month.

Reasons for extending sanctions

Russia introduced these measures at the end of August due to the exacerbation of the fuel crisis. The situation worsened as a result of regular attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries and ports - from the Black Sea to the Baltic coast.

The attacks led to a fuel shortage in some regions and a sharp jump in domestic prices. Despite a partial stabilization of the market, prices at gas stations remain high, forcing the Kremlin to maintain export restrictions.

