$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
01:22 PM • 4544 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12452 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 13904 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 12339 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 19410 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 11632 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12199 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12218 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10226 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 27271 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after soldier's deathDecember 8, 04:38 AM • 3900 views
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to sevenPhotoVideoDecember 8, 05:14 AM • 6812 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 14192 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 15769 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"09:29 AM • 11879 views
Publications
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12442 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 13892 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 19401 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 27267 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 70019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 27269 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 51973 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 62285 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 63113 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 77224 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Hill
Pantsir missile system

Russians pay more for gasoline than Americans: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The retail price of gasoline in Russia is 67.1 rubles per liter, which is higher than the price in the US ($2.98 per gallon). This is due to the high share of taxes and fees in Russian pricing.

Russians pay more for gasoline than Americans: what's the reason?

The average price of gasoline in Russia has exceeded the American level and is about 67 rubles per liter. The main part of the cost is formed by taxes and fees, due to which domestic prices remain high even with falling world oil prices. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In Russia, gasoline prices have exceeded the level in the United States, which is paradoxical for a "gas station country." The average retail price in America is currently $2.98 per gallon, or about 60.3 rubles per liter, while in Russia it is 67.1 rubles. In Saudi Arabia, another world leader in oil production, a liter costs approximately $0.62, or 47 rubles.

- the message says.

The pricing mechanism explains the difference. In the US, half of the final price is formed by the cost of crude oil, another 17% by taxes. In the Russian Federation, the share of oil is only 10%, while more than 60% is accounted for by taxes and fees. This means that even with falling world prices, Russian consumers do not benefit, because the state compensates for budget losses at the expense of the domestic market.

Analysts predict that the price of Brent may fall to $50 per barrel by the end of next year, and to $40 by 2027. The cost of Urals is traditionally lower, while the Kremlin's budget calculations are based on $60+. This discrepancy means that the deficit of revenues will be covered by increasing gasoline prices for the population.

In fact, ordinary Russians pay more for fuel than Americans, and this trend will only intensify. The Kremlin is billing citizens, who are becoming the main financiers of state policy, regardless of global market trends.

- added the intelligence service.

Oil prices fluctuate near two-week highs: what influenced the market08.12.25, 08:34 • 3318 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Energy
Trend
Saudi Arabia
United States