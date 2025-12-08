The average price of gasoline in Russia has exceeded the American level and is about 67 rubles per liter. The main part of the cost is formed by taxes and fees, due to which domestic prices remain high even with falling world oil prices. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In Russia, gasoline prices have exceeded the level in the United States, which is paradoxical for a "gas station country." The average retail price in America is currently $2.98 per gallon, or about 60.3 rubles per liter, while in Russia it is 67.1 rubles. In Saudi Arabia, another world leader in oil production, a liter costs approximately $0.62, or 47 rubles. - the message says.

The pricing mechanism explains the difference. In the US, half of the final price is formed by the cost of crude oil, another 17% by taxes. In the Russian Federation, the share of oil is only 10%, while more than 60% is accounted for by taxes and fees. This means that even with falling world prices, Russian consumers do not benefit, because the state compensates for budget losses at the expense of the domestic market.

Analysts predict that the price of Brent may fall to $50 per barrel by the end of next year, and to $40 by 2027. The cost of Urals is traditionally lower, while the Kremlin's budget calculations are based on $60+. This discrepancy means that the deficit of revenues will be covered by increasing gasoline prices for the population.

In fact, ordinary Russians pay more for fuel than Americans, and this trend will only intensify. The Kremlin is billing citizens, who are becoming the main financiers of state policy, regardless of global market trends. - added the intelligence service.

Oil prices fluctuate near two-week highs: what influenced the market