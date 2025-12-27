The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, which were used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, allegedly in response to "terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia," UNN reports.

Details

As stated by the Ministry of Defense, "in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia," the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons based on land, air, and sea, including hypersonic aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against military-industrial complex facilities in Ukraine.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit - the ministry traditionally stated.

Recall

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, with Kyiv being the main target. As a result of the attack, there were hits, residential buildings were damaged, and there was no electricity and heating in some areas of the capital and the region.

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv, the number of victims increased to 22 people, including children. Numerous hits and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the city, leading to damage to infrastructure, buildings, and cars.