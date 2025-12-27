$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 14669 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 25051 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 59296 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 39478 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 42451 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 57414 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29141 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22802 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20186 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Publications
Exclusives
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhotoDecember 26, 07:13 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 57416 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 54020 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 26, 07:40 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM
Russia cynically stated that it struck critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it launched a massive strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. This was allegedly in response to "terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia."

Russia cynically stated that it struck critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, which were used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, allegedly in response to "terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia," UNN reports.

Details

As stated by the Ministry of Defense, "in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia," the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons based on land, air, and sea, including hypersonic aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against military-industrial complex facilities in Ukraine.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit

- the ministry traditionally stated.

Recall

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, with Kyiv being the main target. As a result of the attack, there were hits, residential buildings were damaged, and there was no electricity and heating in some areas of the capital and the region.

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv, the number of victims increased to 22 people, including children. Numerous hits and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the city, leading to damage to infrastructure, buildings, and cars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

