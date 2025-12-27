$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 14758 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 25141 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 59465 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 39545 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 42484 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 57496 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29143 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22804 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20187 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
France switches to temporary funding: Macron signs special budget law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Macron has promulgated a special law allowing state institutions to function at the beginning of 2026 without an adopted main budget. This decision was unanimously approved by parliament after an agreement could not be reached on the draft budget for the next year.

France switches to temporary funding: Macron signs special budget law

French President Emmanuel Macron has promulgated a special law allowing state institutions to function at the beginning of 2026 without an adopted main budget. This was reported by the Official Journal on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The special legislative instrument allows the government to continue collecting taxes and ensure the operation of ministries by automatically extending the 2025 budget to 2026. This decision was unanimously adopted by parliament on Tuesday after senators and members of the joint committee failed to reach an agreement on the draft budget for next year.

Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisis21.12.25, 21:45 • 9031 view

Such a measure is forced and temporary. It will be in effect until the resumption of parliamentary debates on the finance law, which are scheduled for January. France already used a similar mechanism last year after a vote of no confidence in the Barnier government.

Budget expenditure limits

The temporary law imposes strict restrictions on the state's financial activities. The government is prohibited from introducing any new taxes or increasing expenditures compared to the 2025 level.

This restriction directly applies to the defense sector, which Emmanuel Macron previously identified as a priority due to the Russian threat. Any increase in funding for military needs is blocked until the full budget for 2026 is finally approved.

Rescue from "shutdown": France adopted an emergency law to finance the state in 202623.12.25, 21:21 • 4112 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Emmanuel Macron