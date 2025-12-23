$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11612 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 19262 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26475 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 35175 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 26809 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31832 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 18093 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17961 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23524 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38868 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
64%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal caseDecember 23, 02:45 PM • 15362 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20724 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custodyDecember 23, 03:22 PM • 10193 views
Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statementsDecember 23, 04:07 PM • 4868 views
Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of EnergyDecember 23, 05:21 PM • 3310 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26477 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20743 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 35177 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 31833 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 91883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Nicolas Maduro
Christopher Nolan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 23525 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 22290 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26093 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28182 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50769 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

Rescue from "shutdown": France adopted an emergency law to finance the state in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

France has approved a temporary law to prevent a government shutdown from January 1, as they failed to agree on a full budget. This measure allows the state to collect taxes and make critical expenditures, duplicating the fiscal parameters of 2025.

Rescue from "shutdown": France adopted an emergency law to finance the state in 2026

The French National Assembly has approved a special temporary law to prevent a shutdown of the government and public services from January 1. The decision was made after lawmakers failed to agree on a full budget for 2026. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The emergency measure allows the state to collect taxes and make critical expenditures until a final financial plan is approved.

The special law effectively duplicates the fiscal parameters of 2025 for the beginning of the new year. This gives Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government additional time to negotiate with the opposition. The Senate is expected to support this move in the near future.

This special law is not a budget. We must develop a full budget for the country as soon as possible, in January.

– said government spokeswoman Maude Brejon, quoting President Emmanuel Macron.

Battle over deficit in a divided parliament

The main stumbling block remains the level of the budget deficit. Lecornu aims to reduce it to 5% of GDP (in 2025 the figure was 5.4%), while initial plans envisaged a stricter reduction to 4.7%. France is under pressure from international ratings and investors, as its deficit is one of the largest in the eurozone.

French special services investigate sabotage on passenger ferry: foreign interference suspected17.12.25, 15:33 • 2794 views

The situation is complicated by the absence of a stable majority in parliament. The minority government is forced to maneuver between left-wing socialists and the far-right.

I remain convinced that the majority of parliamentary groups will be able to find common ground to allow our country to have a budget.

– Prime Minister Lecornu noted earlier.

Further steps and constitutional risk

If a compromise is not reached by early January, the prime minister may invoke Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows a law to be passed without a vote by deputies. However, this step carries the risk of a vote of no confidence in the government. For Lecornu's cabinet to survive, the support or at least neutrality of the socialists is critically necessary.

The National Assembly plans to resume debates on the full 2026 budget on January 5.

Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisis21.12.25, 21:45 • 8917 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Sébastien Lecornu
Bloomberg L.P.
Emmanuel Macron
France