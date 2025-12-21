$42.340.00
December 21, 12:47 PM
Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the launch of a program to create a new generation aircraft carrier (PANG), which is to replace the Charles de Gaulle in 2038. The project, worth 10 billion euros, will be implemented by Naval Group SA, involving hundreds of enterprises, despite financial uncertainty in the country.

Macron announces construction of new aircraft carrier for France despite budget crisis
The aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle", which will be replaced by a new vessel in 2038. Photo: Reuters

France is officially launching a large-scale program to create a new generation aircraft carrier (PANG). President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the start of the project, despite financial uncertainty in the country and disputes over government spending. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to the military in Abu Dhabi, the French leader emphasized the strategic importance of the aircraft carrier not only for defense, but also for the industrial sector. According to the president, the order will provide work for hundreds of enterprises across the country.

Europe fears war expansion if Russia wins in Ukraine - WSJ17.12.25, 09:35 • 24411 views

The decision to launch this large-scale program was made this week. it will directly support our economy and its 800 suppliers, 80% of which are small and medium-sized companies 

— said Macron. 

The new ship is to replace the active aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" in 2038. The main developer is Naval Group SA. Although the cost of the project is estimated at 10 billion euros, Macron insists on its implementation, despite calls from some legislators to postpone construction due to the budget deficit.

Currently, the government is looking for legal mechanisms to finance defense needs, as key budget decisions have been postponed until January. On Monday, the Cabinet of Ministers will present a special bill that will allow critical expenditures to be secured in the context of the political crisis.

The future of the European FCAS fighter jet is in question: the €100 billion project is on the verge of collapse16.12.25, 21:56 • 4991 view

