ukenru
11:05 AM • 2438 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
06:01 AM • 18764 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 28493 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 65817 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42087 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44079 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60102 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29416 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23003 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20306 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Exclusives
State Guard Service employees block the work of NABU detectives in the Verkhovna Rada building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

NABU reported obstruction by the State Guard Service during investigative actions in the premises of Verkhovna Rada committees. State Guard Service employees restrict detectives' access to facilities, despite their authorized powers.

State Guard Service employees block the work of NABU detectives in the Verkhovna Rada building

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported resistance from the State Protection Department (SPD) during investigative actions. The incident is taking place in the premises of the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to NABU, SPD employees are restricting detectives' access to facilities from European Square. Despite having the appropriate authority, anti-corruption bureau employees cannot fully initiate procedural measures in the parliamentary premises.

NABU emphasizes that such actions are a direct violation of the law. Obstructing lawful investigative actions entails criminal liability. Currently, there has been no official response from the State Protection Department regarding the reasons for blocking detectives' access.

It should be noted that obstructing investigative actions is a direct violation of the law 

– NABU stated in its post.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada and came with searches. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Verkhovna Rada