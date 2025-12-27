State Guard Service employees block the work of NABU detectives in the Verkhovna Rada building

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported resistance from the State Protection Department (SPD) during investigative actions. The incident is taking place in the premises of the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to NABU, SPD employees are restricting detectives' access to facilities from European Square. Despite having the appropriate authority, anti-corruption bureau employees cannot fully initiate procedural measures in the parliamentary premises.

NABU emphasizes that such actions are a direct violation of the law. Obstructing lawful investigative actions entails criminal liability. Currently, there has been no official response from the State Protection Department regarding the reasons for blocking detectives' access.

It should be noted that obstructing investigative actions is a direct violation of the law – NABU stated in its post.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada and came with searches.