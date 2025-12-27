$41.930.00
Russia used almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including “Kinzhal” missiles, against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, with Kyiv being the main target. As a result of the attack, there were hits, residential buildings were damaged, and there was no electricity and heating in some areas of the capital and the region.

Russia used almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including “Kinzhal” missiles, against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Tonight, the Russian Federation used almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles, against Ukraine. The main target is Kyiv: energy and civilian infrastructure. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Another Russian attack is still ongoing – since night, almost 500 drones, a significant number of "Shaheds", and also 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles. The main target is Kyiv: energy and civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are hits and damaged ordinary residential buildings. Rescuers are searching for a person under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, there is no electricity or heating. Firefighting is currently underway

- wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that repair crews have started working at some energy facilities, while at others, personnel are in shelters – rescuers and repairmen will begin work immediately after the air raid alerts are lifted.

"There were many questions these days. And where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war that were provided by the United States and the world? Russian representatives hold long talks, but in reality, "Kinzhal" and "Shahed" missiles speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his entourage. They do not want to end the war and are trying to use every opportunity to inflict more pain on Ukraine and increase their pressure on others in the world. And this means that there is not enough pressure in response. If Russia even turns Christmas and New Year into a time of destroyed houses and burned apartments, destroyed power plants, then this sick activity can only be answered with truly strong steps. America has this opportunity, Europe has this opportunity, many of our partners have this opportunity. The main thing is to use it," Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized that it is important to continue supporting Ukrainian defense, our protection of life.

Supplies for air defense must be sufficient and timely, especially now, when we need it. There should be no delays in protecting lives. And I thank every leader, every country that helps with this. Of course, we will not reduce our diplomatic activity. But diplomacy will not work without security. The powerful of this world must take care of security, and we will talk about this, in particular, today and tomorrow with the leaders of Europe, with the Prime Minister of Canada, and with the President of the United States

- summarized the head of state.

Recall

As a result of the prolonged shelling of the capital, numerous hits and debris falls were recorded in eight districts of the city. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of injured has increased to 22 people.

