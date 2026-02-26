The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 2442 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 10090 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 13310 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 14257 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 25138 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16969 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 78920 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 42760 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50787 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63815 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.3m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 5746 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 10788 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 20582 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity02:32 PM • 5246 views
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media06:02 PM • 4214 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 25138 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 20762 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 78920 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 68989 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 73749 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 2446 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 39215 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49796 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 52463 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 58028 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for the next trilateral meeting, which is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March. He discussed this with Rustem Umerov, David Arakhamia, and US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that he had spoken several times today with Rustem Umerov, David Arakhamia, and with representatives of the President of the United States of America, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following their meetings today.

There is already more readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will be in the Emirates, specifically in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to be in early March.

- the President announced.

According to him, it is necessary to finalize everything that has been achieved for real security guarantees and to prepare a meeting at the leaders' level.

Such a format can solve many issues. Ultimately, leaders decide key issues, and when it comes to Russia, to such a personalistic regime, it is much more significant than in other countries.

- added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the war must end - "this is our position, this is the position of Ukraine, this is the position of all our partners." But, unfortunately, everyone now sees that Russia is not ready for peace, and there is no sign that Putin is stopping his war machine yet.

On the contrary, he is preparing to fight further, and the world must be ready to pressure Russia to change this. The recipe is clear to everyone in the world. Russia will stop the war even on its own, at its own will, when the world finally stops Russian oil, other Russian energy resources, and Russian banks. This is absolutely real. World sanctions must work for this - for a true lasting peace.

- added the President of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is discussing with both America and Europe each of the pressure formats, diplomacy formats that can really work. It is very important that partners continue to remain sufficiently resolute.

In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov26.02.26, 21:51 • 732 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine