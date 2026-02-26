The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that he had spoken several times today with Rustem Umerov, David Arakhamia, and with representatives of the President of the United States of America, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following their meetings today.

There is already more readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will be in the Emirates, specifically in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to be in early March. - the President announced.

According to him, it is necessary to finalize everything that has been achieved for real security guarantees and to prepare a meeting at the leaders' level.

Such a format can solve many issues. Ultimately, leaders decide key issues, and when it comes to Russia, to such a personalistic regime, it is much more significant than in other countries. - added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the war must end - "this is our position, this is the position of Ukraine, this is the position of all our partners." But, unfortunately, everyone now sees that Russia is not ready for peace, and there is no sign that Putin is stopping his war machine yet.

On the contrary, he is preparing to fight further, and the world must be ready to pressure Russia to change this. The recipe is clear to everyone in the world. Russia will stop the war even on its own, at its own will, when the world finally stops Russian oil, other Russian energy resources, and Russian banks. This is absolutely real. World sanctions must work for this - for a true lasting peace. - added the President of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is discussing with both America and Europe each of the pressure formats, diplomacy formats that can really work. It is very important that partners continue to remain sufficiently resolute.

