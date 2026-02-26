The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Budanov

The people of Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia, and all occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will be returned in the future. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Al Modon, UNN reports.

I am confident that the Ukrainian people will reject any designs on our land. All occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will inevitably be liberated over time. - said Budanov.

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a change of regimes in Russia will not change its imperial mindset. He believes that conditions should be created under which Russia will disappear as an empire, and several regional national states will emerge on its territory.