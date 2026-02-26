The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Budanov

$43.240.02
07:13 PM • 1602 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8858 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 12772 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 13773 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 24479 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16803 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 78102 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 42518 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50654 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63722 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Popular news
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 38684 views
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 5270 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 10533 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 20143 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity02:32 PM • 4776 views
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 2088 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 39027 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49653 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 52318 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57816 views
The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia. All occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will be liberated.

The people of Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia, and all occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will be returned in the future. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Al Modon, UNN reports.

I am confident that the Ukrainian people will reject any designs on our land. All occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will inevitably be liberated over time.

- said Budanov.

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a change of regimes in Russia will not change its imperial mindset. He believes that conditions should be created under which Russia will disappear as an empire, and several regional national states will emerge on its territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine