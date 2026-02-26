Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador

US First Lady Melania Trump will chair the UN Security Council on the first day of the US presidency. This was announced on the social network X by US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, UNN reports.

Making history! Melania Trump will be the first US First Lady to chair the Security Council – on America's very first day of holding the Council's presidency. Let's make the UN great again! - Waltz wrote.

According to the US Mission to the UN, Melania Trump "will promote the role of education in ensuring peace."

On the same day that the US assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council, Melania Trump will make history by taking the gavel (the first time a US First Lady will chair the Council) and will promote the role of education in ensuring peace. - the statement said.

