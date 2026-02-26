Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 684 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 7504 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 12121 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 13167 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23568 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16571 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 76917 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 42135 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50484 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63606 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.4m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 38159 views
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 4586 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 10090 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 19314 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity02:32 PM • 4140 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23572 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 19367 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 76921 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 68285 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 73086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 1566 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 38637 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49390 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 52062 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57509 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Melania Trump will be the first US First Lady to chair the UN Security Council. She will promote the role of education in ensuring peace.

Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador

US First Lady Melania Trump will chair the UN Security Council on the first day of the US presidency. This was announced on the social network X by US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, UNN reports.

Making history! Melania Trump will be the first US First Lady to chair the Security Council – on America's very first day of holding the Council's presidency. Let's make the UN great again!

- Waltz wrote.

Let's add

According to the US Mission to the UN, Melania Trump "will promote the role of education in ensuring peace."

On the same day that the US assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council, Melania Trump will make history by taking the gavel (the first time a US First Lady will chair the Council) and will promote the role of education in ensuring peace.

- the statement said.

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children home for the third time12.02.26, 20:04 • 4357 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Melania Trump
Michael Waltz
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
United States