Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children home for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Melania Trump has helped return Ukrainian children to their native families for the third time. She called on Russia and Ukraine to step up efforts to ensure the safe return of every child.

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children home for the third time

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump facilitated another return of children to their native families. This is stated in a statement published on the official website of the First Lady of the United States, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that this is the third successful family reunification with her direct participation. Children who were separated from their parents due to hostilities have returned to their homes. 

Currently, officials continue complex negotiations. The First Lady of the United States personally commented on this news.

I appreciate Russia and Ukraine's commitment to returning children who have been displaced by the circumstances surrounding this conflict. While all parties are cooperating and our communications remain strong, I urge Russia and Ukraine to step up their efforts to ensure the safe return of every child to their families and guardians.

- said Melania Trump.

The First Lady expressed confidence in further progress of this humanitarian mission. Communication channels with Ukraine and Russia remain stable to achieve results. According to the wife of the US President, new positive developments are expected in the near future.

Recall

Melania Trump confirmed that she is in contact with Putin's representatives to accelerate the return of Ukrainian children. Thanks to her activities, 15 children have already been returned to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Melania Trump
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
United States
Ukraine