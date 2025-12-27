$41.930.00
Zelenskyy does not see China's readiness to join the peace process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President Zelenskyy stated that China is not ready to join the peace process. He emphasized that China has increased imports of Russian energy resources, thus financing the war.

Zelenskyy does not see China's readiness to join the peace process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not see China's readiness to join the peace track, and on the contrary, Beijing is increasing the volume of Russian energy imports, UNN reports.

Details

I do not yet see China's readiness to join the peace track. We always wanted China – and it can, it is capable – to pressure Russia to stop this war. China did not do this, unfortunately. China, on the contrary, increased the volume of Russian energy imports

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that China is currently the largest exporter of goods to Russia, and the funds from these exports go to the war.

Russia spends the money from the export of Russian energy on the war. This is, unfortunately, China's role today

- added the President.

Recall

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China did not distance itself from Moscow, but turned Russia into its raw material appendage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

