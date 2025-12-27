The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation once again spread information about the alleged transfer of Ukrainian Kupyansk under the control of Russian troops. Propaganda resources claim that the city is held by units of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of the "West" group, writes UNN.

Details

According to the disseminated statement, the Russian military is allegedly clearing buildings and basements in the city. The commander of one of the companies of the occupation forces claims that only "disjointed groups" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly remain in Kupyansk.

Context of messages in Z-publics

The new statement by the Russian military department appeared after a number of Russian military bloggers and Z-channels began reporting on the loss of positions on December 24.

ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city center

In particular, information was spread online that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had regained full control over the city, expelling enemy forces from there.

The official Ukrainian command is currently silent regarding the operational situation directly in Kupyansk, but emphasizes the ongoing active hostilities in this direction.

"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements