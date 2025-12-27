Russian Ministry of Defense again claimed control over Kupyansk amid reports of retreat

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:54 AM • 626 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 3926 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
December 27, 06:01 AM • 19742 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 29329 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 67359 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 42597 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44412 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60808 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29480 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23049 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.2m/s
81%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 23964 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 18207 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 11476 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 9484 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 9000 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 33358 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 67367 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 31179 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 60810 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 56541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 7108 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 33358 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16268 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 15828 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17551 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Heating
MiG-31

Russian Ministry of Defense again claimed control over Kupyansk amid reports of retreat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense once again disseminated information about the alleged transfer of Kupyansk under the control of Russian troops. This happened after Russian military bloggers and Z-channels reported the loss of positions.

Russian Ministry of Defense again claimed control over Kupyansk amid reports of retreat

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation once again spread information about the alleged transfer of Ukrainian Kupyansk under the control of Russian troops. Propaganda resources claim that the city is held by units of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army of the "West" group, writes UNN.

Details

According to the disseminated statement, the Russian military is allegedly clearing buildings and basements in the city. The commander of one of the companies of the occupation forces claims that only "disjointed groups" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly remain in Kupyansk.

Context of messages in Z-publics

The new statement by the Russian military department appeared after a number of Russian military bloggers and Z-channels began reporting on the loss of positions on December 24.

ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city center15.12.25, 22:52 • 9947 views

In particular, information was spread online that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had regained full control over the city, expelling enemy forces from there.

The official Ukrainian command is currently silent regarding the operational situation directly in Kupyansk, but emphasizes the ongoing active hostilities in this direction.

"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements24.12.25, 19:26 • 14602 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupiansk