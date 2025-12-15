$42.190.08
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Publications
Exclusives
ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city center

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have almost completely cleared the city of Kupyansk of Russian occupation troops, blocking the remaining Russian military personnel in city buildings. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing information from its agents located at the headquarters of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

ATESH reports that more than 30 servicemen of the 121st and 122nd motorized rifle regiments found themselves completely surrounded in the central city hospital of Kupyansk. In addition, several other groups of occupiers barricaded themselves in the basements of residential buildings near the hospital, losing the ability to exit.

Our agents report that the city has been almost completely liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the mass encirclement came as a surprise to the occupiers. Fighting continues on the outskirts of the city 

– ATESH said in a statement.

Agents of the partisan movement, using their position at the division headquarters, continue to transmit information about the plans of the Russian command and sabotage military orders to disrupt the Russian army's offensive capabilities.

