The Ukrainian Defense Forces have almost completely cleared the city of Kupyansk of Russian occupation troops, blocking the remaining Russian military personnel in city buildings. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing information from its agents located at the headquarters of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

ATESH reports that more than 30 servicemen of the 121st and 122nd motorized rifle regiments found themselves completely surrounded in the central city hospital of Kupyansk. In addition, several other groups of occupiers barricaded themselves in the basements of residential buildings near the hospital, losing the ability to exit.

ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and Pokrovsk

Our agents report that the city has been almost completely liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the mass encirclement came as a surprise to the occupiers. Fighting continues on the outskirts of the city – ATESH said in a statement.

Agents of the partisan movement, using their position at the division headquarters, continue to transmit information about the plans of the Russian command and sabotage military orders to disrupt the Russian army's offensive capabilities.

Up to 200 Russian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk – AFU