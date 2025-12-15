The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is in a state of "fever" due to the failure to fulfill key strategic tasks and deadlines set by the highest political leadership of Russia. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing information from its agents among the officers of the "Center" troop group, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the General Staff is under serious pressure due to its inability to ensure the capture of Kupyansk and the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration within the previously defined deadlines.

Partisans scouted the key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Officers returning from assignments to the main military command body of the Russian Federation report that chaos reigns in the offices. Generals openly discuss the "harsh dressing down" they received "from the very top."

ATESH claims that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is likely aware of the real situation at the front, despite public statements about allegedly captured Ukrainian settlements. The General Staff command, trying to adjust the situation on the battlefield to political reports, "throws huge waves of its soldiers into attacks, ignoring record losses in recent times."

ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction