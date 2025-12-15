$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 13727 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 15310 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 13547 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 13737 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 23195 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 18565 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 19992 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21166 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21795 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22388 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.6m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 13390 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 23376 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 27981 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 12897 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 19198 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 23192 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 19351 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 28128 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 82862 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 100262 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 24486 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 41564 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 42708 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 47031 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 81843 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukrainian partisans within the Russian forces report a tense situation between Russian army commanders and the high command due to the failure to implement combat plans, specifically regarding Kupyansk.

ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and Pokrovsk

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is in a state of "fever" due to the failure to fulfill key strategic tasks and deadlines set by the highest political leadership of Russia. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing information from its agents among the officers of the "Center" troop group, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the General Staff is under serious pressure due to its inability to ensure the capture of Kupyansk and the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration within the previously defined deadlines.

Partisans scouted the key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Officers returning from assignments to the main military command body of the Russian Federation report that chaos reigns in the offices. Generals openly discuss the "harsh dressing down" they received "from the very top."

ATESH claims that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is likely aware of the real situation at the front, despite public statements about allegedly captured Ukrainian settlements. The General Staff command, trying to adjust the situation on the battlefield to political reports, "throws huge waves of its soldiers into attacks, ignoring record losses in recent times."

ATESH: Russian military personnel are massively admitted to hospitals to avoid combat operations in the Kherson direction

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kupiansk