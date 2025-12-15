$42.190.08
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 5168 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 11657 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 14769 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 16522 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 18494 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 17717 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18556 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24416 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33113 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Publications
Exclusives
Up to 200 Russian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk – AFU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Trehubov, stated that up to 200 Russian servicemen are blocked in Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces are carrying out de-occupation operations and gradually pushing back the enemy.

According to the Ukrainian command, up to 200 Russian soldiers are currently effectively blocked in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, intelligence officers, analyzing radio intercepts, identified about 40 active call signs. This gives reason to assume the presence of up to 200 military units of the Russian Federation in the city.

Tregubov noted that Ukrainian forces are conducting operations to de-occupy and gradually push the blocked enemy out of Kupyansk.

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces already reported on the blocking of Russian forces in Kupyansk, where street fighting continued. 

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the return of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk. No territorial losses were allowed in the Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovskyi directions.

Later, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated an unusual but key supply and movement route for Russian troops near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region – a pipeline through which the occupiers secretly made their way to the northern outskirts of the city. 

Stepan Haftko

