Up to 200 Russian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk – AFU

According to the Ukrainian command, up to 200 Russian soldiers are currently effectively blocked in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, intelligence officers, analyzing radio intercepts, identified about 40 active call signs. This gives reason to assume the presence of up to 200 military units of the Russian Federation in the city.

Tregubov noted that Ukrainian forces are conducting operations to de-occupy and gradually push the blocked enemy out of Kupyansk.

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces already reported on the blocking of Russian forces in Kupyansk, where street fighting continued.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the return of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk. No territorial losses were allowed in the Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovskyi directions.

Later, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated an unusual but key supply and movement route for Russian troops near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region – a pipeline through which the occupiers secretly made their way to the northern outskirts of the city.