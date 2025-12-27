Ukraine made compromises, and meetings with the American team allowed the US to understand many details - Zelenskyy

Meetings between Ukrainian and American teams helped the US understand many details: both regarding security guarantees, certainly the legal support for these security guarantees, and what Ukraine needs. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

I believe these meetings were very necessary for us. And you know that the US team communicated with Russia, they had meetings in Moscow. I really wanted both Steve and Jared to join the meetings, to us. More meetings mean more opportunities to explain where we live, what we are fighting for, who is fighting. They know many things. I think our meetings helped them understand many details: both regarding security guarantees, certainly the legal support for these security guarantees, and what we need them for. - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine did not start this war; Russia started it. Ukraine supported President Trump's proposal for a ceasefire, but Russia did not.

"Ukraine has made many different compromises, and this is recorded in our working agreements, our 20-point plan. Ukraine is doing everything it can to stop this war. This indicates that for us, priority number one or the only priority is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table, I have said this many times. This is absolutely true. To be strong, we need the support of the world: Europe and the US. And this means: air defense - not enough, weapons - not enough, money - thank God, there is now a European solution, but, frankly, there is a constant shortage of money. I am not blaming. I just want to say that in this war, Russia's war against Ukraine, we want peace, and Russia demonstrates a desire to continue the war," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the development of a step-by-step plan by Ukraine for the implementation of all peace initiatives. It includes bilateral negotiations on security guarantees with the US and Europe, discussions on the military dimension, and a recovery plan.