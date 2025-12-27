Élysée Palace: phone conversation between Macron and Putin not planned for now

The administration of the French president reported the absence of direct contacts between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin recently. Despite public statements from both sides about their readiness for dialogue, specific dates for negotiations have not been set. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On Friday, the Élysée Palace stated that no phone conversation or visit of the French leader to Moscow is planned at this time. Relations between the countries remain at a critically low level.

Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy

There has been no exchange of views between the presidents of France and Russia, there are currently no plans for a telephone conversation between them, and there are no plans for Emmanuel Macron's trip to Moscow – noted the Élysée Palace.

Prerequisites and conditions for negotiations

Last week, the Kremlin expressed Putin's readiness for a conversation in response to Paris's initiatives. The French side called such contact "desirable" but emphasized the need to follow certain procedures.

Macron's administration stressed that palace staff would determine the format of further actions in the coming days. Any negotiations must take place in conditions of full transparency in relations with Kyiv and European partners.

Élysée Palace approved Putin's proposal for dialogue with Macron